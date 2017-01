John Ramdeen and Robin Black are back from an exciting UFC 207 weekend to discuss the next steps for Ronda Rousey following her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes; backlash for her coach Edmund Tarverdyan, Rousey starting fresh, fans triggered to make their opinions heard, Cody Garbrandt’s bantamweight title win over Dominick Cruz and more on 5 Rounds.

