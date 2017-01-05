Jan. 5 The MMA Report – The 2017 Prediction Show w/ Ariel Helwani

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE JAN. 5TH EDITION OF THE MMA REPORT

Featuring:

0:31 – John Pollock looks at the fallout of Ronda Rousey’s loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 and plays “Wheel of Media Misfortune”

11:09 – MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani returns for his annual appearance to look back at his 2016 predictions and then we play “Likely / Unlikely” for 2017 and forecast the next year in mixed martial arts.

46:51 – John Pollock looks back at his own predictions for 2016 and how he did and then makes a whole new list of predictions and champions “roll call” for the next year.

