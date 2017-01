UFC is releasing their top 10 fights of 2016. Starting at number 10, Stipe Miocic takes on Alistair Overeem at UFC 203 on Sept. 10, 2016 from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Check out our post-fight interviews from UFC 203 following the fight.

Miocic speaks on the fight.

Miocic walks in on Fabricio Werdum’s interview immediately after Miocic defended his title