Ev Ting vs. Kamal Shalorus Headlines ONE: Throne of Tigers on Feb. 10 in Kuala Lumpur

09 January 2017 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced its return to Malaysia in 2017 with another spectacular evening of world-class mixed martial arts (MMA) action. ONE: THRONE OF TIGERS is set to electrify the Stadium Negara once again on 10 February. In the main event, hometown hero Ev “E.T.” Ting will take on lightweight veteran Kamal Shalorus.

Ticket information for ONE: THRONE OF TIGERS is available at www.onefc.com

Victor Cui, CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “It’s always an amazing time when the team is in Kuala Lumpur, because Malaysian fans are so intensely passionate about MMA that the atmosphere in the stadium just hits a fever pitch. We can’t wait to be back in February. Ev Ting is the biggest Malaysian MMA star right now, and he is poised for another thrilling performance.”

Ev “E.T.” Ting is a mixed martial artist of Malaysian heritage. He lives and trains out of Auckland, New Zealand, and has amassed a stellar 12-3 record so far in his professional career. A winner of his last three bouts over top-caliber opponents, Ting is one of the most talented fighters to come out of Kuala Lumpur. Eight of his 12 victories have come by exciting finish, including four submissions and four knockouts. As Ting’s popularity in Kuala Lumpur soars, he gets the chance to once again grace the ONE Championship cage in the headlining bout against Kamal Shalorus.

39-year-old fight veteran Kamal “Prince of Persia” Shalorus is a mixed martial artist from Iran who sports a 9-4-2 professional record. He is an elite wrestler who also possesses the ability to finish his opponents with highlight-reel knockouts. He has faced the biggest names in ONE Championship’s lightweight division including Eduard Folayang, Ariel Sexton, and Shinya Aoki. Shalorus now returns to the cage to face Malaysia’s biggest star in Ev Ting.