Shavkat Rakhmonov Out of M-1 Challenge 75 WW Title Bout with Knee Injury; New Opponent for Kunchenko TBA

Fight Network Staff / January 9, 2017 - 11:57am

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (January 9, 2017) – A serious knee injury requiring surgery has forced undefeated Kazakhstan challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov (7-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0) to withdraw from his first title fight, March 3 against unbeaten M-1 Challenge welterweight champion Alexey Kunchenko (15-0-0, M-1: 7-0-0), of Russia, at M-1 Challenge 75 in Moscow.

“I wanted this fight badly and put a lot of effort into preparation for it,” a dejected Rakhmonov explained.  “Unfortunately, I tore ligaments in my knee and, based on my medical exam, I will need surgery soon.   I apologize to all the MMA fans who were anticipating this fight.  I’ll do my best to return stronger than ever.”

Welterweight prospect Sergey “Streetfighter” Romanov (10-1-0, M-1: 3-0-0) takes on Russian veteran Magomed “The White Wolf” Sultanakhmedov (18-5-0, M-1: 10-1-0) on the M-1 Challenge 75 card.