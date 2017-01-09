UFC Fight Night Phoenix Countdown: Yair Rodriguez vs. B.J. Penn – Full Show

UFC Fight Night Countdown: Rodriguez vs. Penn takes you inside the gyms of two featherweights preparing for a main event between old school and new blood. Former two-division champion BJ Penn returns from retirement, having stoked an inner motivation that now has him pursuing gold in a third weight class. Flashy up-and-comer Yair Rodriguez continues his ascent, adding new layers and skills to the game that helped him win The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America.

