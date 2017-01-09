MMA Report 16x9_BLACKJan. 5 The MMA Report - The 2017 Prediction Show w/ Ariel Helwani
Logo_ImpactWrestlingAnthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT Wrestling
Early UFC 207 PPV Numbers – Estimated at 1.1 Million BuysEarly UFC 207 PPV Numbers - Estimated at 1.1 Million Buys
UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Recap | 5 Rounds – Full ShowUFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Recap | 5 Rounds - Full Show

UFC Fight Night Phoenix Countdown: Yair Rodriguez vs. B.J. Penn – Full Show

Fight Network Staff / January 9, 2017 - 12:00pm

UFC Fight Night Countdown: Rodriguez vs. Penn takes you inside the gyms of two featherweights preparing for a main event between old school and new blood. Former two-division champion BJ Penn returns from retirement, having stoked an inner motivation that now has him pursuing gold in a third weight class. Flashy up-and-comer Yair Rodriguez continues his ascent, adding new layers and skills to the game that helped him win The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America.

Watch the UFC Fight Night Phoenix preliminary card LIVE this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Fight Network.