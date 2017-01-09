Shinji Sasaki vs. Albert Cheng Added to $1 Million Lightweight Tournament at ROAD FC 036

January 10, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the next match for Round 1 of the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”: Sasaki Shinji versus Albert Cheng. Round 1 will take place at Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 on February 11, 2017 at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.

Sasaki Shinji (17-10-3, Burst) is one of Japan’s most noted grapplers in MMA who has come to be more feared for his KO power. The former Shooto 70kg Champion has spent over ten years in MMA. Sasaki went undefeated in ROAD FC and earned the title shot against Kwon A-Sol, however, he was knocked out in the first round. Sasaki now begins his journey anew to get another shot at the ROAD FC belt and the huge purse that goes with it.

Albert Cheng (8-3, Evolucao Thai) is a BJJ black belt with a complete MMA game. Cheng launched into the public eye through his appearances in the first ever UFC “TUF: China”. After the UFC he went on a 6-fight win streak including back to back wins in ROAD FC. Cheng is set to be a dominant force as a ROAD FC fighter in the tournament as he makes his way to the title challenge.

Sasaki versus Cheng will be a showdown between two of ROAD FC’s top lightweights who both present a deadly grappling game paired with heavy hands that can do damage in any position!



Xiaomi ROAD FC 036



Also announced for Round 1 of the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”, legendary MMA veteran Melvin Guillard will face Korean hot prospect Kim Seung-Yeon. The card will fill out with eight more matches in the opening round of the International Trials for seeding in the 16-man ROAD FC $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”.

As previously announced, former ROAD FC Champion Riki Fukuda versus Kim Nae-Chul will be a battle of two powerful middleweights who are working for the right to challenge ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan. Plus, two bantamweights drop to flyweight as Moon Jea-Hoon meets Nakahara Taiyo to determine the new powerhouse in the division.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Main Card

Middleweight Match

Riki Fukuda vs Kim Nae-Chul

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Melvin Guillard vs Kim Seung-Yeon

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Sasaki Shinji vs Albert Cheng

Flyweight Match

Nakahara Taiyo vs Moon Jea-Hoon