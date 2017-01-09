Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson Welterweight Title Rematch Set For UFC 209 on March 4

It’s on!

Tyron Woodley will rematch Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson at UFC 209 on Saturday, March 4, 2017 as he announced on his “Morning Wood” show with American Top Team coach Din Thomas.

The segment can be heard here:

[soundcloud url=”https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/301731773″ params=”auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&visual=true” width=”100%” height=”450″ iframe=”true” /]

Thompson took to Twitter yesterday, posting a photo of his side of the signed bout agreement.

Woodley and Thompson’s first bout ended in a majority draw at UFC 205 this past November, which also earned the event’s “Fight of the Night.”