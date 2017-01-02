Gennady Golovkin Meets Kristaps Porzingis at New York Knicks Game

NEW YORK CITY (January 9, 2017) – Unified Middleweight World Champion (WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO) GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN (36-0, 33 KO’s) and WBA Middleweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger DANIEL “THE MIRACLE MAN” JACOBS (32-1, 29 KO’s) met at center court during the New York Knicks/New Orleans Pelicans NBA game tonight at The World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden. They were introduced to the packed house by Hall of Fame Ring Announcer MICHAEL BUFFER.

Golovkin also met before the game with New York Knicks star and “GGG” fan,

KRISTAPS PORZINGIS.

On Tuesday, January 10 at 12:00 p.m. ET, Golovkin and Jacobs along with their teams will host a Press Conference in the Madison Square Garden Arena to formally announce their showdown at “The Mecca of Boxing” set for Saturday, March 18, 2017. The championship event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.