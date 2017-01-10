Robin Black Nominated for Analyst of the Year – Fighters Only World MMA Awards

Robin Black has been nominated for ‘Analyst of the Year’ in the Fighters Only World MMA Awards.

Make your vote count: http://www.worldmmaawards.com/vote/

The list of awards and nominees can be found below:

Charles ‘Mask’ Lewis Fighter of the Year

1. Michael Bisping

2. Donald Cerrone

3. Cody Garbrandt

4. Conor McGregor

5. Stipe Miocic

Female Fighter of the Year

1. Cris Cyborg

2. Angela Hill

3. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

4. Angela Lee

5. Amanda Nunes

Breakthrough Fighter of the Year

1. Yair Rodriguez

2. Cody Garbrandt

3. Dooho Choi

4. Derrick Lewis

5. Michael Page

International Fighter of the Year

1. Michael Bisping

2. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

3. Conor McGregor

4. Gegard Mousasi

5. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Fight of the Year

1. UFC 195: Robbie Lawler vs. Carlos Condit

2. UFC 206: Cub Swanson vs. Dooho Choi

3. UFC Fight Night London: Michael Bisping vs. Anderson Silva

4. UFC 202: Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2

5. Bellator 165: Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson

Knockout of the Year

1. Anthony Johnso’s uppercut on Glover Teixeira at UFC 202

2. Lando Vannata’s spinning heel kick on John Makdessi at UFC 206

3. Michael Page’s skull shattering flying knee on Evangelista ‘Cyborg’ Santos at Bellator 158

4. Yair Rodriguez’s flying switch kick on Andre Fili at UFC 197

5. Michael Chandler’s right cross on Patricio Freire at Bellator 157

Submission of the Year

1. Ben Rothwell’s gogo choke on Josh Barnett at UFC Fight Night Newark

2. Nate Diaz’s rear-naked choke on Conor McGregor at UFC 196

3. Miesha Tate’s technical submission of Holly Holm at UFC 196

4. Mackenzie Dern’s omoplata rear-naked choke on Montana Stewart at Legacy FC 61

5. Thiago Moises’ helicopter armbar on David Castillo at RFA 35

Comeback of the Year

1. Michael Bisping against Anderson Silva at UFC Fight Night London

2. Nate Diaz against Conor McGregor at UFC 196

3. Dan Henderson against Hector Lombard at UFC 199

4. Miesha Tate against Holly Holm at UFC 196

5. Dominick Cruz getting his career back on track following multiple injury layoffs

Upset of the Year

1. Michael Bisping knocking out Luke Rockhold at UFC 199

2. Bryan Barberena taking the decision over Warlley Alves at UFC 198

3. Joe Taimanglo submitting Darrion Caldwell at Bellator 159

4. Brandon Moreno submitting Louis Smolka at UFC Fight Night Portland

5. Zac Riley taking the decision over Hugo Viana at RFA 34

Shawn Tompkins Coach of the Year

1. Jason Parillo

2. Din Thomas

3. John Kavanagh

4. Marcus Marinelli

5. Greg Jackson

Trainer of the Year

1. Jake Bonacci

2. Mike Dolce

3. Lawrence Herrera

4. Loren Landow

5. George Lockhart

Gym of the Year

1. American Top Team

2. SBG Ireland

3. Jackson-Wink MMA

4. American Kickboxing Academy

5. Team Alpha Male

Referee of the Year

1. Marc Goddard

2. Herb Dean

3. John McCarthy

4. Yves Lavigne

5. Leon Roberts

Ringcard Girl of the Year

1. Arianny Celeste

2. Brittney Palmer

3. Mercedes Terrell

4. Carly Baker

5. Jhenny Andrade

Leading Man of the Year

1. Dana White

2. Scott Coker

3. Victor Cui

4. Marc Ratner

5. Jeff Novitzky

Best Promotion

1. UFC

2. Bellator MMA

3. ONE Championship

4. KSW

5. Legacy Fighting Championship

Personality of the Year

1. Joe Rogan

2. Jimmy Smith

3. Jon Anik

4. Matt Serra

5. Brendan Schaub

Analyst of the Year

1. Brian Stann

2. Dan Hardy

3. Robin Black

4. Chael Sonnen

5. Dominick Cruz

Best MMA Programming

1. UFC Embedded

2. The Ultimate Fighter

3. Lookin’ For a Fight

4. The MMA Hour

5. UFC Breakdown

MMA Media Source of the Year

1. MMAjunkie

2. MMA Fighting

3. Bloody Elbow

4. Sherdog

5. FloCombat

MMA Journalist of the Year

1. Ariel Helwani

2. Shaun Al-Shatti

3. Brett Okamoto

4. Ben Fowlkes

5. Karim Zidan

MMA Clothing & Equipment Brand of the Year

1. Hayabusa

2. Bad Boy

3. Virus

4. Everlast

5. Venum