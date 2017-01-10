Over 1,500 Jiu-Jitsu Players to Compete at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam on Jan. 13 – 14

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 10th January, 2017: The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi is shaping up to be one of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s finest events, in the most prestigious and highest paid jiu-jitsu world tour, with 1564 players registered to compete at the IPIC Arena, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi on 13th and 14th January.

The registrations have been closed and the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam aims to provide the star studded line up of the worlds best jiu-jitsu players a competitive environment and platform in Abu Dhabi to achieve their sporting excellence.

Felipe Pena, Xande Ribeiro, Mackenzie Dern, Gabriel Arges, Paulo Miyao, Luiz Panza, Faisal Al Ketbi, Bia Mesquita, Nathiely de Jesus, Talita Alencar, Luiza Monteiro, Ana Carol Vieira lead the list of the black belts going for glory.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam will feature No-Gi divisions on day 1 (January 13) and Gi competition on day 2 (January 14).

Emirati players are leading the way with 459 players in Abu Dhabi, with Brazil coming in next with 156 players.

Facts on Abu Dhabi Grand Slam | Abu Dhabi

Total number of players: 1564

Total number of nationalities: 54

Total number of male players: 1052

Total number of female players: 512

Total number of black belt players: 222

Nationalities List

UAE: 459

Brazil: 156

Columbia: 58

Saudi Arabia: 19

Bahrain: 15

Egypt: 14

Iran: 14

Jordan: 14

America: 14

Russia: 14

Britain: 13

In addition to Kuwait, Canada, France, Iraq, Australia, Japan, Sudan, Lebanon, Switzerland, Qatar and more.

Number of players by belts

Black: 222

Brown: 89

Purple: 113

Blue: 413

White: 727

Top Black Belt Male Players

62kg: Hiago George, Wellington Lima, Tomoyuki Hasimoto, Jean Pereira.

69kg: Paulo Miyao, Isaque Paiva, Tiago Bravo, Erik Sa.

77kg: Edwin Najmi, Marcio Andre, Roberto Satoshi, Adriano Araujo.

85kg: Gabriel Arges, Faisal Al Ketbi, Jaime Canuto, Matheus Spirandelli.

94kg: Felipe Pena, Alexandre Ribeiro, Thiago Pessoa.

110kg: Luiz Panza, Jose Junior, André Campos.

Top Brown/Black Belt Female Players

55kg: Talita Alencar, Rikako Yuasa, Maxine Thylin.

62kg: Beatriz Mesquita, Luiza Monteiro, Tamires Vieira.

70kg: Polyana Lago, Jessica Silva, Ana Carolina Vieira.

90kg: Nathiely de Jesus, Vanessa Oliveira, Gessica Ventura.

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam | Abu Dhabi, will be broadcasted live on Abu Dhabi Sports TV in the UAE and Middle East & Northern Africa region. Other broadcast partners include: Canal Combate Brazil, FloGrappling, LeSports China, Dubai Sports TV, Fight Network Canada, Abema TV Japan, City 7 Dubai, Sharjah Sports TV and TNN Tunisia.

After Abu Dhabi, the Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour moves to Europe for the final leg of the 2016/2017 season. The vibrant city of London, capital of the Great Britain, will host the fifth leg on March 18. The registration period for that event is already open and competitors of all nationalities can sign up. Click here for more info on how to register.