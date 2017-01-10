Floyd Mayweather on Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados – “Two Hungry Lions in the Ring”

CINCINNATI (January 10, 2017) — Former four-division world champion Adrien Broner hosted a press conference in his hometown of Cincinnati Tuesday as he prepares to return home to face hard-hitting contender Adrian Granados on Saturday, February 18 from the Cintas Center at Xavier University and live on SHOWTIME®.

The press conference featured Mayweather Promotions President Floyd Mayweather, who will help promote the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXINGcard that begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by About Billions Promotions and Mayweather Promotions in association with TGB Promotions, are priced at $250, $100, $75, $50 and $30, not including applicable fees, and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Here is what the participants had to say on Tuesday:

ADRIEN BRONER

“I’ve fought at home a lot and to come back with another fight like this is an awesome feeling. I know it’s going to be a great night. It’s going to be a great night for Cincinnati and for my career.

“We’ve brought Granados into camp for sparring before but I’m a much different fighter now. I know he is too and I think it’s going to make an exciting, explosive fight. Granados is no pushover. He’s not an opponent that anybody can just pick up a win. I knew Adrian Granados will bring the best out of Adrien Broner.

“I know that I have what it takes to take over boxing. To do that I need to focus 100 percent on boxing and crafting my skills. That’s my mindset and that’s what I’m focused on.

“I’m here to do less talking, and more fighting and smiling. I’m going to put on a great show on February 18. It’s all about putting on great performances and winning.

“I go into every fight with the confidence to be myself. If I do what I have to do, I can be victorious. Granados is coming to fight. I have to be focused because he won’t lay down.

“It’s just about me doing better. It’s about changing for the better and being as positive as can be. I’m not bringing negativity to anything I do.

“I won’t have any distractions fighting at home. I know how to block everything out and stay focused on what’s in front of me.

“I’ve been on the downside and the upside of boxing, but my name has made it through. I’m not going to take my talent for granted and I’m going to change for the better.

“It’s great to have Floyd and Mayweather Promotions involved in this event. Floyd has always supported me and I owe him a lot. He’s really been a mentor to me. He’s helped me stay level-headed throughout everything.

“Right now I’m all about my future, my kids, my team and putting on a great performance as a boxer. I’m always going to be entertaining, because I’m always going to be me.”



ADRIAN GRANADOS

“I’m confident that I’m more determined than any other fighter I’ll face. I’ll also have a few tricks up my sleeve on fight night. I haven’t shown everything in my arsenal.

“I was in camp with Adrien Broner when he fought Marcos Maidana, so I know him pretty well. I’ve been compared to Maidana, but everyone has their own style. I’m going to get this win my own way.

“I’m focused on what I have to do as a fighter. We have different weapons and we can mix it up and fight in different ways. The accumulation of my punches can wear a fighter down.

“It’s a great honor to be here and I’ve let Adrien know that I’m grateful for the opportunity. This is a great fight for boxing. There are a lot of great big fights out there and our fight isn’t as well-known, but if you know boxing, you know that I come to win.

“Adrien Broner is a great fighter. He’s a four-division champion and that’s no fluke. He’s fought everybody at the championship level. Now he’s giving me this opportunity and I’ve let it be known that the best man will win.

“We’re going to wait and see round by round. I don’t like going to the judges’ scorecard and fighting in his hometown, I’m going to try to get a knockout. I have to do anything in my power to keep the fight out of the judges’ hands.

“I’ve mostly fought at home in Chicago but I’ve always wanted a tough challenge on the road like this. I’m excited to step into someone’s backyard and be the villain who ruins the day.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER, President of Mayweather Promotions

“These are going to be two hungry lions in the ring, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s about giving the people entertainment. Adrien Broner is flashy, flamboyant and outspoken. He’s still young and has a lot to go out there and prove. He doesn’t just want to show that he’s one of the best, but that he’s the best in the sport.

“You have to go out there every day and prove you’re the best. Adrian Granados is always in action-packed fights and he brings excitement. This is a great matchup. These guys know that they aren’t fighting pushovers. It’s the best versus the best.

“Both fighters have great trainers and great teams. I’ve helped pave the way for these guys, but so have these trainers. They’ve helped bring these men to this point. I think they both have potential to be stars.

“The sport of boxing is so interesting and there are so many great fights coming up. This is an important fight for the sport in a stretch where there are a lot of exciting matchups.

“I’m proud of Adrien Broner. He’s had a minor setback leading to major comeback. He’s going to come back better than ever. But he can’t overlook this opponent. You can look up and all of a sudden you’re down.

“No one can overlook Adrian Granados. It’s a really good matchup. This guy definitely reminds me of Marcos Maidana. I don’t know if he can punch like him, but the style and aggressiveness is there. He’s always in action packed fights.

“Adrien has speed and power, but I’m looking to see Adrien throwing combinations. That’s what some fighters lack nowadays. We think too much about ‘Money’ Mayweather, and forget about ‘Pretty Boy’ Floyd. He had a 90 percent knockout rate. I think we need to see an aggressive Adrien that will throw combinations while staying smart.

“I love being a promoter and giving back to young fighters. I didn’t become a promoter to make money. I did it because I want to make money for fighters and make their dreams come true. My company is easy to work with, because we’re only focused on the fighters.

“I want both fighters to give Cincinnati and the whole world a great fight. You’re young, hungry and dedicated. Show the world what you’re about.”

RAVONE LITTLEJOHN, CEO of About Billions

“This is going to be a great fight for the city of Cincinnati. Adrien is undefeated when he fights in his hometown. We can’t wait to do it again.

“It’s been a year since Adrien’s last fight in Cincinnati and we’re excited that the time is now. It’s going to be a tough fight. Adrien knows that Granados isn’t easy at all.

“We’ve brought Granados in as a sparring partner before so we know what we’re up against. I think this is a perfect matchup for Adrien and the fans to enjoy a great night of action.”

LEONARD ELLERBE, CEO of Mayweather Promotions

“We know on February 18 that Adrien Broner is going to bring his best. He’s one of the top stars in the sport and I know that he’s going to put on a great show for his city.

“Adrian Granados has only lost by split or majority decision, no one has ever dominated this man. We know that he’s going to be there to make this a competitive fight.

“We’re looking forward to working with About Billions on making this a great, sold-out event. This venue is fabulous and we think it will be electric on fight night.”

MIKE STAFFORD, Broner’s Trainer

“Adrien has been training hard for this fight. This is about winning. Adrien wants to win and he wants to compete. This is a going to be an exciting and explosive fight.

“This is going to be a great fight with a great undercard. It’s going to be a fun atmosphere and we hope that everyone comes out and supports us on February 18.”



GEORGE HERNANDEZ, Granados’ Trainer

“Mike Stafford and I go all the way back to about 1978 at the Olympic training center. We’ve trained a lot of guys together and I know him very well. I’ve come here to bring fighters for sparring since Adrien Broner was a little kid.

“Adrien Broner has the big name and every fighter needs a big name so that he can take that step up. It’s a business and we’ll mean business inside the ring.”