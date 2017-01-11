Ultimate 8 Moments of B.J. Penn’s Career with Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan ranks the greatest BJ Penn moments inside the Octagon from his Hall of Fame career.

8. Penn knocking out Matt Hughes in 21 seconds at UFC 123.

7. Penn successfully defending his lightweight title at UFC 107 over Diego Sanchez.

6. Penn stopping Caol Uno in 11 seconds at UFC 34.

5. Penn tying the lightweight title defense record by submitting Kenny Florian at UFC 101.

4. Penn bloodying up Joe Stevenson at UFC 80 to become the second fighter to win titles in two different weight classes.

3. Penn stops Sean Sherk with a flying knee to prove who is truly the best in the lightweight division at UFC 84.

2. Penn gets his revenge on Jens Pulver at The Ultimate Fighter 5 Finale.

1. Penn taking the UFC welterweight title from Matt Hughes at UFC 46.