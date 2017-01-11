IMMAF Suspends 2016 World Championship Medalists for Doping

(London. 11 January 2017) An independent tribunal appointed by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) has found the following athletes to have committed Anti-Doping Rule Violations at the 2016 IMMAF World Championships of Amateur MMA at UFC International Fight Week in Las Vegas:

Mr. Dallas Jennings from USA (Silver Medallist in the Men’s Middleweight division) admitted to use of four Prohibited Substances; two Androgenic Anabolic Agents and two Hormone and Metabolic Modulators, in addition an atypical finding of a T/E ratio of 46, (the threshold T/E ratio is 4.0). As result, a period of 4 years’ ineligibility has been imposed upon the athlete, until midnight on 9 July 2020. Right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was declined by the athlete.

See full decision: http://www.immaf.org/?p=11568

Aleksandra Rola from Poland (Silver Medallist in the Women’s Strawweight division) tested positive for canrenone and 7α-thiomethylspironolactone, metabolites of spironolactone, which are classified as S5 Diuretics and Masking Agents. The athlete has been suspended for 2 years until midnight on 09 July 2018. The athlete yet has the right to appeal the decision until 24 January 2017.

See full decision: http://www.immaf.org/?p=12463

Both athletes participated in a series of matches through the tournament and subsequently medalled in the finals. Both were notified of, and submitted to, a no notice post-bout competition test collected by Drug Free Sport Inc., a recognised and certified testing agency based in the USA. The sample was submitted to the World Anti-Doping Agency Laboratory in Los Angeles, (UCLA), for analysis in accordance with the WADA International Standard for Laboratories and the WADA Prohibited List.

The suspensions serve to disqualify the athletes’ results obtained at 2016 World Championships, including forfeiture of all medals, points and prizes. Their membership to IMMAF and its national member organisations are suspended for the period of the sanction and their ineligibility to compete shall be recognised by other sports and organisations applying mutual recognition.

See IMMAF’s WADA compliant Anti-doping Rules here: http://bit.ly/2ewRY14