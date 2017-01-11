Brieta Carpenter Out of Invicta FC 21 with Concussion; Heather Hardy’s MMA Debut Postponed

Kansas City, Mo. – Invicta Fighting Championships today learned that Brieta Carpenter, scheduled to compete this Saturday at Invicta FC 21, suffered a concussion during training. As a result, Carpenter has been removed from the fight card.

With fight night less than a week away, a short-notice replacement was not available for the flyweight bout. Carpenter’s opponent, Heather Hardy, will be rescheduled for a future event.

UFC veteran Elizabeth Phillips (5-4) and Leah “Nidas” Letson (3-1), an airwoman in the Wisconsin Air National Guard, have verbally agreed to a match-up at featherweight, once again bringing the Invicta FC 21 fight card to eight total bouts.

Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs. Tweet takes place this Saturday, Jan. 14 from the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo. and streams live and exclusively via UFC FIGHT PASS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The complete eight-fight card for Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs. Tweet can be found below:

Featherweight: Charmaine Tweet (9-5) vs. Megan Anderson (7-2)

Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad (8-1) vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi (5-5)

Catchweight (120 lbs): Jodie Esquibel (5-2) vs. Kali Robbins (4-0)

Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks (2-1) vs. Aspen Ladd (4-0)

Featherweight: Elizabeth Phillips (5-4) vs. Leah Letson (3-1)

Flyweight: Andrea Lee (4-2) vs. Jenny Liou (6-4)

Strawweight: Amy Montenegro (7-2) vs. Celine Haga (10-13)

Flyweight: Rachael Ostovich (3-2) vs. Christina Ferea (0-0)

Tickets for Invicta FC 21: Anderson vs. Tweet, priced at $50, $35, or $25, are on sale now at Ticketfly.com.

For more information, visit invictafc.com.