TKO MMA 37 – Watch LIVE Fri. Jan. 13, 2017 at 6 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network

This Friday at 6 p.m. ET, watch TKO 37: Rivals LIVE from Montreal, Quebec, Canada featuring Strahinja Gavrilovic vs. Jo Vallee. Watch all the action in Canada on Fight Network!

TKO 37: Rivals (Fight Network, 6 p.m. ET):

-Strahinja Gavrilovic vs. Jo Vallee

-Michael Cyr vs. Charles Jourdain

-TJ Laramie vs. Maxime Dubois

-Jeremie Capony vs. Remy Bussieres

-Lindsay Garbatt vs. Griet Eeckhout

-Jarred Henderson vs. Adam Dyczka

-Tyler Wilson vs. Louis Jourdain

-Drayton Wilson vs. Francis Charbonneau

-Matar Lo vs. Kevin Genereux

-Jonas Rubiano vs. Eric Daigneault

-James Clarke vs. Alexandre Slicer

-Keith Lee vs. Tony Laramie

-Alex Beaule vs. Virgile Beaulieu

-Ashley Nichols vs. Ashley Letourneau

-Derek Falk vs. Stevie Yhap