TKO MMA 37 – Watch LIVE Fri. Jan. 13, 2017 at 6 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network

This Friday at 6 p.m. ET, watch TKO 37: Rivals LIVE from Montreal, Quebec, Canada featuring Strahinja Gavrilovic vs. Jo Vallee. Watch all the action in Canada on Fight Network!
-Strahinja Gavrilovic vs. Jo Vallee
-Michael Cyr vs. Charles Jourdain
-TJ Laramie vs. Maxime Dubois
-Jeremie Capony vs. Remy Bussieres
-Lindsay Garbatt vs. Griet Eeckhout
-Jarred Henderson vs. Adam Dyczka
-Tyler Wilson vs. Louis Jourdain
-Drayton Wilson vs. Francis Charbonneau
-Matar Lo vs. Kevin Genereux
-Jonas Rubiano vs. Eric Daigneault
-James Clarke vs. Alexandre Slicer
-Keith Lee vs. Tony Laramie
-Alex Beaule vs. Virgile Beaulieu
-Ashley Nichols vs. Ashley Letourneau
-Derek Falk vs. Stevie Yhap