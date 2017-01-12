Jan. 12 The MMA Report feat. BJ Penn, Erik Magraken

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE JAN. 12TH EDITION OF THE MMA REPORT

Featuring:

1:47 – John Pollock goes over the Mark Hunt lawsuit that has been filed against Brock Lesnar, Dana White and Zuffa LLC, the circumstances behind Brock Lesnar’s return at UFC 200, what we learned after the fight, his two failed drug tests and more.

15:36 – The Floyd Mayweather Jr. interview from ESPN’s First Take and his offer presented to Conor McGregor, is there any way this fight happens and is their an incentive for the UFC to entertain an offer?

23:49 – Litigation lawyer Erik Magraken helps us make sense of the Mark Hunt lawsuit and what aspects of the suit stand out to him and we discuss the newly implemented rules that were passed last summer at the ABC convention and went into effect on January 1st.

48:00 – Former UFC welterweight and lightweight champion BJ Penn joins the show to discuss his return this Sunday against Yair Rodriguez, update on his brother Reagan, working with Greg Jackson, the third Frankie Edgar fight and his desire to keep fighting.

59:13 – A quick look at Sunday night’s UFC Fight Night event in Phoenix, Arizona.

