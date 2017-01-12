Erislandy Lara Training Camp Quotes & Photos – “First I Must Get Past Foreman”

MIAMI (January 12, 2017) – Super welterweight world champion Erislandy Lara is primed and ready for his world title defense against former world champion Yuri Foreman this Friday, January 13 in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on Spike from Hialeah Park Racing and Casino in Miami.

Additional action on Spike features former world champion Anthony Dirrell and Hungary’s Norbert Nemesapati, who meet in a 10-round super middleweight bout. Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT and features undefeated prospects Miguel Cruz, who attended today’s press conference,and Alex Martin in welterweight action.

Here is what Lara had to say about Foreman, training camp with Ronnie Shields and more:

On his recent training camp…

“We just wrapped up about a week and we got some good rest during fight week. Training camp has been very productive. I’m comfortable with my weight and I feel strong going into this fight. My strength and conditioning is right where I want it. Ronnie and I are always polishing up on the things I do well. Overall, it’s been a great camp.”



On facing former world champion Yuri Foreman…

“I’m grateful to Yuri Foreman for accepting this fight. I know he’s hungry to get back in the ring. He wants to prove that he’s still relevant in the super welterweight division. He’s a former world champion who knows what it’s like to win at the elite level. I’m not looking past Yuri Forman, but I’m very confident I’ll be victorious. I feel I’m going to be the superior fighter when we both step in the ring tomorrow night.”

On returning to Miami to fight in front of a large Cuban community…

“My last fight here was amazing and the fan support was unbelievable. I got the knockout and I’m hoping to do the same again. If I see my opponent hurt, I’ll be looking to take him out. I love my Cuban countrymen and all their support, as well as my American fans. Miami is like a second home to me and I can’t wait to give the fans a great show.”

On the state of the super welterweight division…

“The division, in my opinion, is the most talented division in boxing. Everyone at the top is looking to cement their legacy in boxing history and everyone is spectacular. In the future, we will all have to face each other at some point. So, expect some unification bout to be presented, and may the best man rise to the top. I know I’m ready to fight everyone, but first I must get past Foreman.”



On fighting in the main event on Spike…

“Fighting on Spike, as the main event, is going to fantastic. The exposure is wonderful for any athlete competing on their network. Boxing is a great sport, and Spike TV is helping us gain more fans with their viewers. The PBC is doing an excellent job. I’m very happy to be fighting on network television.”