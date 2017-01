Paul Shaughnessy (@PaulShag) and Cody Saftic (@CJSaftic) break down all the action for UFC Fight Night Phoenix this Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 featuring former lightweight champion B.J. Penn returning to take on TUF: Latin America winner Yair Rodriguez.

Watch the UFC Fight Night Phoenix preliminary card this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET LIVE in Canada on Fight Network.