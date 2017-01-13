MMA_Poster_TKO37_2017_011317TKO MMA 37 - Watch LIVE Fri. Jan. 13, 2017 at 6 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network
Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Set For HBO PPV on May 6 in Las Vegas

Fight Network Staff / January 13, 2017 - 3:29pm

 

It’s official.

Current WBO super welterweight champion Canelo Alvarez will face former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 164.5 lb catchweight bout on HBO PPV during Cinco de Mayo weekend, Saturday, May 6, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Canelo is coming off his Sept. 17 title victory over Liam Smith, stopping Smith in the 9th round in San Antonio.

Chavez Jr. took a unanimous decision in his last outing over Dominik Britsch this past December in Monterrey after a 15-month hiatus from boxing.