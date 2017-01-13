MMA_Poster_TKO37_2017_011317TKO MMA 37 - Watch LIVE Fri. Jan. 13, 2017 at 6 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network
Dana White Makes Offer for Floyd Mayweather to Face Conor McGregor – Full Interview w/ Colin Cowherd

Fight Network Staff / January 13, 2017 - 4:09pm

Dana White joins Colin Cowherd to talk Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

Full Interview