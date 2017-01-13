TKO MMA 37 - Watch LIVE Fri. Jan. 13, 2017 at 6 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight NetworkJan. 12 The MMA Report feat. BJ Penn, Erik MagrakenAnthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT WrestlingONE: Quest For Power - Watch LIVE Sat. Jan. 14, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network Dana White Makes Offer for Floyd Mayweather to Face Conor McGregor – Full Interview w/ Colin Cowherd Fight Network Staff / January 13, 2017 - 4:09pm Tweet Dana White joins Colin Cowherd to talk Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. Full Interview BoxingMMA Tweet