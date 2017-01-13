MMA_Poster_TKO37_2017_011317TKO MMA 37 - Watch LIVE Fri. Jan. 13, 2017 at 6 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network
Badou Jack vs. James DeGale Weigh-in Results & Photos

Fight Network Staff / January 13, 2017 - 5:25pm

 

Below are full weigh-in results for Saturday’s edition of Showtime Championship Boxing from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

-James DeGale 166.5 vs. Badou Jack 167.2
-Jose Pedraza 129.5 vs. Gervonta Davis 129
-Julian Sosa 141.4 vs. Gabriel Solario 143.2
-Amanda Serrano 120.8 vs. Yazmin Rivas 121.5
-Ievgen Khytrov 159.5 vs. Immanuwel Aleem 158.5
-Thomas Dulorme 145.8 vs. Brian Jones 144.5
-Adam Kownacki 257.8 vs. Joshua Tufte 265.8
-Noel Murphy 146.4 vs. Maxito Sainvil 145.8
-Kenny Robles 144 vs. Latorie Woodberry 141.6