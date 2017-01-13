Badou Jack vs. James DeGale Weigh-in Results & Photos

Below are full weigh-in results for Saturday’s edition of Showtime Championship Boxing from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

-James DeGale 166.5 vs. Badou Jack 167.2

-Jose Pedraza 129.5 vs. Gervonta Davis 129

-Julian Sosa 141.4 vs. Gabriel Solario 143.2

-Amanda Serrano 120.8 vs. Yazmin Rivas 121.5

-Ievgen Khytrov 159.5 vs. Immanuwel Aleem 158.5

-Thomas Dulorme 145.8 vs. Brian Jones 144.5

-Adam Kownacki 257.8 vs. Joshua Tufte 265.8

-Noel Murphy 146.4 vs. Maxito Sainvil 145.8

-Kenny Robles 144 vs. Latorie Woodberry 141.6