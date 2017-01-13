MMA_Poster_TKO37_2017_011317TKO MMA 37 - Watch LIVE Fri. Jan. 13, 2017 at 6 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network
MMA Report 16x9_BLACKJan. 12 The MMA Report feat. BJ Penn, Erik Magraken
Logo_ImpactWrestlingAnthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT Wrestling
ONE: Quest For Power – Watch LIVE Sat. Jan. 14, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET in Canada on Fight NetworkONE: Quest For Power - Watch LIVE Sat. Jan. 14, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network

DFS MMA: UFC Fight Night Phoenix DraftKings Picks & Preview

Fight Network Staff / January 13, 2017 - 6:07pm

UFC Phoenix DraftKings Cheatsheet: https://goo.gl/uTfdGB

Pat Mayo and Fight Network’s Cody Saftic go fight-by-fight discussing their DFS MMA DraftKings picks for UFC Phoenix from Phoenix, Arizona on January 15, 2016. The guys discuss the value differences between DraftKings Pricing and Vegas Odds, which fighters to target for your DFS lineups and the best bets to get a quick finish.

Show Index

1:28 Tournament (GPP) Roster
26:01 Cash Game Roster (50/50)

Pat Mayo Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThePME
Pat Mayo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePME

Subscribe to The Pat Mayo Hour:

Audioboom: https://goo.gl/4MpT6B
Video: https://goo.gl/fHzFch
Podomatic: http://goo.gl/Y1v2Kj
iTunes: https://goo.gl/oqFLfE
Stitcher: http://goo.gl/Ft3Gmr
Google Play: https://goo.gl/P1hsfP