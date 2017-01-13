MMA Report 16x9_BLACKJan. 12 The MMA Report feat. BJ Penn, Erik Magraken
Logo_ImpactWrestlingAnthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT Wrestling
ONE: Quest For Power – Watch LIVE Sat. Jan. 14, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET in Canada on Fight NetworkONE: Quest For Power - Watch LIVE Sat. Jan. 14, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network
UFC Fight Night Phoenix Prelims – Watch LIVE Sun. Jan. 15, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight NetworkUFC Fight Night Phoenix Prelims - Watch LIVE Sun. Jan. 15, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET in Canada on Fight Network

TKO 37 Results: Strahinja Gavrilovic Disqualified for Continuing to Strike Jo Vallee After Finish

Fight Network Staff / January 13, 2017 - 8:56pm

MMA_Poster_TKO37_2017_011317

 

Below are the results for TKO 37: Rivals from Tohu Circus Arts Hall in Montreal, Quebec LIVE in Canada on Fight Network.

TKO 37: Rivals (Fight Network/UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET):
-Jo Vallee def. Strahinja Gavrilovic via disqualification* (unsportsmanlike conduct) at 0:59, Round 1
*Gavrilovic continued to strike Vallee after the referee called the fight, with the referee having to physically restrain Gavrilovic from doing more damage
-Charles Jourdain def. Michael Cyr via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:29, Round 2
-TJ Laramie def. Maxime Dubois via TKO (knee and punches) at 3:29, Round 2
-Jeremie Capony def. Remy Bussieres via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:21, Round 1
-Grieta Eeckhout def. Lindsay Garbatt via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:07, Round 1
-Adam Dyczka def. Jarred Henderson via TKO (knees) at 0:54, Round 1
-Tyler Wilson def. Louis Jourdain via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:44, Round 2
-Francis Charbonneau def. Drayton Angus via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:07, Round 1
-Matar Lo def. Kevin Genereux via KO (punches) at 3:16, Round 1
-James Clarke def. Alexandre Slicer via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
-Tony Laramie def. Keith Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
-Ashley Nichols def. Ashley Letourneau via KO at 1:47, Round 1
-Derek Falk def. Stevie Yhap via submission at 2:59, Round 1
-Alex Beaule def. Virgile Beaulieu via unanimous decision