TKO 37 Results: Strahinja Gavrilovic Disqualified for Continuing to Strike Jo Vallee After Finish

Below are the results for TKO 37: Rivals from Tohu Circus Arts Hall in Montreal, Quebec LIVE in Canada on Fight Network.

TKO 37: Rivals (Fight Network/UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET):

-Jo Vallee def. Strahinja Gavrilovic via disqualification* (unsportsmanlike conduct) at 0:59, Round 1

*Gavrilovic continued to strike Vallee after the referee called the fight, with the referee having to physically restrain Gavrilovic from doing more damage

-Charles Jourdain def. Michael Cyr via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:29, Round 2

-TJ Laramie def. Maxime Dubois via TKO (knee and punches) at 3:29, Round 2

-Jeremie Capony def. Remy Bussieres via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:21, Round 1

-Grieta Eeckhout def. Lindsay Garbatt via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:07, Round 1

-Adam Dyczka def. Jarred Henderson via TKO (knees) at 0:54, Round 1

-Tyler Wilson def. Louis Jourdain via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:44, Round 2

-Francis Charbonneau def. Drayton Angus via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:07, Round 1

-Matar Lo def. Kevin Genereux via KO (punches) at 3:16, Round 1

-James Clarke def. Alexandre Slicer via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

-Tony Laramie def. Keith Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

-Ashley Nichols def. Ashley Letourneau via KO at 1:47, Round 1

-Derek Falk def. Stevie Yhap via submission at 2:59, Round 1

-Alex Beaule def. Virgile Beaulieu via unanimous decision