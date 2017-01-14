LFA 1 Results: Leandro Higo Claims Inaugural Bantamweight Title

Los Angeles – Jan. 13, 2017 – AXS TV FIGHTS debuted the first ever event from LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE (LFA), a merger between Resurrection Fighting Alliance and Legacy Fighting Championship, tonight to kick off its 2017 line-up which boasts a TV industry leading 45 scheduled events. LFA’s first title unification bout headlined the main card as RFA bantamweight champ Leandro Higo (17-2) out-punched Legacy champ Steven Peterson (14-5) to win the promotion’s inaugural bantamweight title by decision.

Other highlights from tonight’s card include:

In the co-main event, featherweight fighter Damon Jackson (11-1-1) caught Charles Cheeks III (11-6) in a rear-naked choke to win by submission.

Eli Tamez (10-0) returned from a two year layoff to defeat Ulyses Aguila (6-2) by split decision.

Strawweight Cynthia Calvillo (3-0) showed her striking prowess against Montana Stewart (6-4), later winning by TKO in the third round.

Cameron Miller (3-0) made quick work of Armando Servin (3-1) landing a powerful knockdown punch followed by a rear-naked choke finish only 29 seconds into the fight.

Tonight’s event was presented by AXS TV FIGHTS commentators Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schiavello, along with cageside reporter Ron Kruck, live from The Bomb Factor in Dallas.

Here are the official results from LFA 1

Main Event – Inaugural Bantamweight Title Fight – Leandro Higo (17-2) vs. Steven Peterson (14-5) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45).

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Damon Jackson (11-1-1) defeated Charles Cheeks III (11-6) by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:24 in round two.

Bantamweight Fight – Eli Tamez (10-0) defeated Ulyses Aguila (6-2) by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27).

Strawweight Fight – Cynthia Calvillo (3-0) defeated Montana Stewart (6-4) by TKO (punches) at 2:54 in round three.

Catchweight Fight (130 pounds) – Cameron Miller (3-0) defeated Oscar Ramirez (3-1) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:29 in round one.

Welterweight Fight – Sean Holden (5-2) defeated Armando Servin (4-5) by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Featherweight Fight – Rob Butler (2-0) defeated Jessie Vasquez (2-2) by submission (neck crank) at 4:36 in round one.