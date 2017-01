ONE: Quest for Power Results – Bigdash Retains Title with Un. Decision Over La Nsang

Below are the full results from ONE Championship: Quest for Power from Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia. Watch ONE: Quest for Power LIVE in Canada on Fight Network.

Main Card (Fight Network, 8:30 a.m. ET):

-Vitaly Bigdash def. Aung La Nsang via unanimous decision; Bigdash retains ONE middleweight title

-Martin Nguyen def. Kazunori Yokota via TKO (punches) at 3:36, Round 1

-Vincent Latoel def. Vaughn Donayre via unanimous decision

-Georgi Stoyanov def. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev via disqualification (illegal strike) at 1:28, Round 1

-Anthony Engelen def. AJ Lias Mansor via KO (punches) at 1:43, Round 1

-Igor Subora def. Sherif Mohamed via unanimous decision

-Sunoto def. Chan Heng via TKO (punches) at 2:30, Round 1