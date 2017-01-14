ONE: Quest For Power - Watch LIVE Sat. Jan. 14, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET in Canada on Fight NetworkJan. 12 The MMA Report feat. BJ Penn, Erik MagrakenAnthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT WrestlingTKO 37 Results: Strahinja Gavrilovic Disqualified for Continuing to Strike Jo Vallee After Finish Video Highlights – Invicta FC 21: Official Weigh-in Fight Network Staff / January 14, 2017 - 10:45am Tweet Watch the video highlights from the Invicta FC 21 official weigh-in. MMA Tweet