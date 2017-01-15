Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2016-17: Abu Dhabi Day 2 – Xande Ribiero Wins 94kg Gi Gold

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 14 January, 2017: The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi continued where it left off yesterday, as UAE players rose to the occasion in the Gi divisions and won a total of 103 medals in the presence of UAEJJF board members Mr. Yousef Al Batran, Mr. Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation CEO, Mr. Fahad Al Shamsi and President of International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, H.E Panagiotis Theodoropoulus.

Day 2 of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour in Abu Dhabi, was an eight-hour jiu-jitsu marathon, a true celebration of the gentle art. Champions of all divisions were crowned after competing at the highest level.

“Congratulations to all the competitors who participated on both days, it was two exciting days of sportsmanship and skills of the highest quality. The attendance was really good on both days, it was almost full capacity at the IPIC Arena” Said Mr. Fahad Al Shamsi, UAEJJF CEO

“Our UAE players performed on an incredible level today, we won 103 medals. Congratulations to our players, coaches and the whole management who prepared for this event. We now shift our focus on to the next event in the world tour, which will be in London, UK on the 18th March. Once again, we look forward to host the best players against the best at the Grand Slam.” Said Mr. Fahad Al Shamsi, UAEJJF CEO

In the highly anticipated main event of the day, Xande Ribeiro won the Gold by beating Adam Wardzinski at the Gi 94kg male Black belt division finals. First he caught Thiago Pessoa with a kimura. Then he finished Basel Fanous in the semifinal. UAE’s Yahya Al Hammadi, who is on a quest to be promoted to Black belt, picked another Gold at the Gi Masters 1 Brown belt 110kg division.

“I was looking forward to continue my battle with Felipe Pena here in Abu Dhabi, it is a special city and we have been having our own battle at the Grand Slams, where I lost twice against him, very close fights. But unfortunately he couldn’t make it. Adam was tough and technical.” Said Xande Ribeiro

“I would like to thank Abu Dhabi and UAE JJ for bringing the Grand Slam to Abu Dhabi, it was world class. I am now looking forward to the final chapter in London”” said Xande Ribeiro

“First all, congratulations to everyone who competed today, thank you to the fans, they always support us here in Abu Dhabi. I am very happy to pick another Gold medal. I feel like I have peaked in the Brown belt division and I am very close to be promoted to Black belt. So that is my aim, I want to compete with the top players in the Black belt division.” Said Yahya Al Hammadi

Male Black Belt Results

62kg: Medalists: 1st – Hiago Silva, 2nd – Tomoyuki Hashimoto, 3rd – Wellington De Lima

69kg: Medalists: 1st – Isaque Paiva, 2nd – Tiago Bravo, 3rd – Joao Gouveia

77kg: Medalists: 1st – Marcio Junior, 2nd – Roberto Satoshi, 3rd – Edwin Najmi

85kg: Medalists: 1st – Gabriel Arges, 2nd – Matheus Souza, 3rd – Jaime Canuto

94kg: Medalists: 1st – Xande Ribiero, 2nd – Adam Wardzinski, 3rd – Basel Fanous

110kg: Medalists: 1st – Jose Junior, 2nd – Jiddu Lemos, 3rd – Mauricio Lima

Female Brown/Black Belt Results

55kg: Medalists: 1st – Ana Alencar, 2nd Rikako Yuasa, 3rd – Mayssa Bastos

62kg: Medalists: 1st – Beatrice Mesquita, 2nd – Luiza Da Costa, 3rd – Larissa Da Silva

70kg: Medalists: 1st – Ana Srour, 2nd – Brenda Freitas, 3rd – Priscila Cerqueira

90kg: Medalists: 1st – Nathiely Jesus, 2nd – Vanessa Nascimento, 3rd – Gessica Ventura

Masters 1

In the master 1 black belt division, Wekcilley Cruz won the 62kg, Thiago Marques won the 69kg, Davi Da Silva won the 85kg, Celso Junior won the 94kg, Thiago Borges won the 110kg

Masters 2

In the master 2 black belt division, Jose Junior won the 69kg, Uira Dal Jovem took the 77kg gold medal home, Marcos Lack won the 85kg division; Nilson Braga was the 94kg champion and Flavius Virginio won the 110kg division.