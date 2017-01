Invicta FC 21 Results & Video Highlights – Anderson Claims Interim FW Title, Tap Outs & Tech. Sub in Montenegro-Haga Decision

Below are the results for Invicta Fighting Championship 21 from the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri.

Invicta FC 21 (UFC Fight Pass, 8 p.m. ET):

-Megan Anderson def. Charmaine Tweet via TKO (strikes) at 2:05, Round 2; Anderson claims interim Invicta FC featherweight title

-Raquel Pa’aluhi def. Pannie Kianzad via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:40, Round 1

-Leah Litson def. Elizabeth Phillips via knockout (head kick and punches) at 1:18, Round 1

-Aspen Ladd def. Sijara Eubanks via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

-Andrea Lee def. Jenny Liou via TKO (punches) at 1:14, Round 1

-Amy Montenegro def. Celine Haga via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

-Christine Ferea def. Rachael Ostovich via TKO (punches) at 1:29, Round 3