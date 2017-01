UFC Fight Night Phoenix Results: Rodriguez vs. Penn

Below are the results from UFC Fight Night Phoenix from the Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Main Card (TSN5/FOX Sports 1, 10 p.m. ET):

-Yair Rodriguez vs. B.J. Penn

-Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held

-Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders

-John Moraga vs. Sergio Pettis

Preliminary Card (Fight Network/FOX Sports 1, 8 p.m. ET):

-Frankie Saenz vs. Augusto Mendes

-Oleksiy Oleinik vs. Viktor Pesta

-Tony Martin vs. Alex White

-Devin Powell vs. Drakkar Klose

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET):

-Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Nina Ansaroff

-Walt Harris def. Chase Sherman via TKO (knee and punches) at 2:41, Round 2

-Joachim Christensen def. Bojan Mihajlovic via TKO (punches) at 2:05, Round 3

-Cyril Asker def. Dmitri Smoliakov via TKO (strikes) at 2:41, Round 1