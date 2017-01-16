featurezone_ufcfightnightphoenix_yairrodriguez_bjpennUFC Fight Night Phoenix Results: Yair Rodriguez Stops B.J. Penn in Round 2
MMA Report 16x9_BLACKJan. 12 The MMA Report feat. BJ Penn, Erik Magraken
Logo_ImpactWrestlingAnthem Sports & Entertainment Forms Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., Acquires Control of IMPACT Wrestling
adux3992ONE: Quest for Power Results - Bigdash Retains Title with Un. Decision Over La Nsang

Video Highlights – UFC Fight Night Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn

Fight Network Staff / January 16, 2017 - 11:45am

Check out all the highlights from UFC Fight Night Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn from the Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Yair Rodriguez stop B.J. Penn in the second round.

Yair Rodriguez speaks in the Octagon following his victory.

Jason Parillo speaks on B.J. Penn’s performance.

Yair Rodriguez speaks backstage with Megan Olivi

Joe Lauzon takes a split decision over Marcin Held.

Lauzon does not agree with the judges’ decision.

Joe Lauzon speaks backstage.

Ben Saunders wins a close decision over Court McGee

Sergio Pettis takes a decision over John Moraga

Nina Ansaroff speaks with Megan Olivi following her victory over Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger