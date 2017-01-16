Cody Garbrandt & T.J. Dillashaw Named Coaches for TUF 25; Will Fight for UFC Bantamweight Title

Newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt go up against a familiar face when he defends his title following The Ultimate Fighter season 25 coaching duties.

Garbrandt will face off against opposing coach and former Team Alpha Male stablemate T.J. Dillashaw as announced during the UFC Fight Night Phoenix broadcast.

Dillashaw, the former UFC bantamweight champion, departed the famed Sacramento camp in October 2016 following disputes between, at the time, head coach Duane Ludwig and team founder Urijah Faber. Dillashaw chose to follow Ludwig to Denver and took an opportunity to join Elevation Fight Team.

Rumors surrounded Dillashaw’s departure from Team Alpha Male during filming of TUF 22 where Conor McGregor made his infamous ‘snake in the grass’ comments about Dillashaw in front of Faber and his camp, including current champion Garbrandt, who took exception to the statement and confronted McGregor.