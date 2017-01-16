CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE MMA REPORT – UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ VS PENN POST SHOW

John Pollock runs through Sunday night’s UFC Fight Night card from Phoenix, Arizona with Yair Rodriguez stopping BJ Penn in the second round, the announcement of the coaches for the next season of TUF and location for UFC 210 in April.

MAIN CARD

*Yair Rodriguez vs. BJ Penn

*Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held

*Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders

*Sergio Pettis vs. John Moraga

PRELIMINARY CARD

*Drakkar Klose vs. Devin Powell

*Augusto Mendes vs. Frankie Saenz

*Aleksei Oleinik vs. Viktor Pesta

*Alex White vs. Tony Martin

FIGHT PASS CARD

*Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Nina Ansaroff

*Walt Harris vs. Chase Sherman

*Bojan Mihajlovic vs. Joachim Christensen

*Cyril Asker vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov

