GLORY 37 Los Angeles & SuperFight Series – Watch LIVE Fri. at 11 p.m. ET on Fight Network Canada

Watch GLORY 37 Los Angeles and SuperFight Series LIVE this Friday from The Novo by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California on Fight Network Canada.

GLORY 37 Los Angeles (Fight Network/ESPN3, 1 a.m. ET):

-Jason Wilnis vs. Israel Adesanya for the GLORY middleweight title

-Guto Inocente vs. D’Angelo Marshall

-Karim Benmansour vs. Alan Scheinson in the welterweight contender tournament semifinal

-Yoann Kongolo vs. Konstantin Khuzinin the welterweight contender tournament semifinal

GLORY 37 SuperFight Series (Fight Network/UFC Fight Pass, 11 p.m. ET):

-Robin van Roosmalen vs. Matt Embree for the GLORY featherweight title

-Jhonata Diniz vs. Tomas Mozny

-Mike Lemaire vs. Warren Thompson

-Daniela Graf vs. Zoila Frausto

-Giga Chikadze vs. Victor Pinto