Unpopular Opinion – Remembering Ronda Rousey

So here we are, little over two weeks removed from Ronda Rousey’s devastating loss at the hands of Amanda Nunes. Reports are still coming in but the lack of Rousey’s presence hasn’t caused the world to end, and from the looks of things, it’s not going to.

Early 2016 showed us what a rock-paper-scissors division looked like. It was turbulent. Many of us made light of how ridiculous things were getting (shocking, I know). Now, with age, injury and quality of training a non-factor for our new champion, we’ve got a star on the throne who shows no sign of slowing down. Yet, many fans of the UFC continue to doubt Amanda Nunes, who, on paper, has done much to break the previous mold and will probably remain on top of the flagpole for the next several years. So why hasn’t she risen to the same fame as Rousey? Holm or even Tate? Where’s her hair commercial?

Ronda was the division incarnate, and, for a while, everything we needed. She was abrasive, brash, and knew her competition wasn’t up to her level. Nunes comes off as being a genuinely nice person. MMA fans don’t like ‘Nice’ champions. Ronda was just the heel the division needed- Shut your complaining about her line up. On her list were wrestlers, strikers and even former military. Can you say the same?

The narrative to Rousey’s career is a long and storied one. In our generation it’s unlikely to be rivaled in either success or interest. As the audience, we were looking to pick at her. We wanted to scrutinize. Now that she’s gone, the game has and will move forward, making its own footsteps instead of following hers.

The MMA fan community has taken an unholy delight in the apparent demise of her career. Heck, even I joined in a little (insert gasp here). We all ‘Knew’ she was going to lose, right? She was rusty. Her confidence was shot. She had movie roles taking up her time- and we let her know it.

And now, the Internet has become a breeding ground for the same three questions, barely escapable by anyone with an ear to the ground of combat sports.

Was she really ever that good?

Will she ever come back?

Should she stay with her ‘Questionable’ coaching staff?

Calm your schadenfreude, dear readers, she’s not dead. The answers are, of course, 1) Yes, let’s see you do the same to comparable competition 2) How long is a piece of string? 3) Would YOU?

We knew this era had to conclude at some point, but in such a fashion? With such swiftness? Aye, it’s starting to look like graduation day is finally here for the women’s bantamweight division and everyone’s favourite child of combat sports is heading off to college; maturing into adulthood and free to experiment with all the mistakes a young division makes.

So what does the end (if this is truly the end) of Rousey’s career actually mean for the women’s division? Nay, women’s MMA as a whole? Sans Rousey, the division, for better or worse, is now competitively driven through experiments and trials by fire. These fights, for all intents and purposes, are the new normal. Amanda Nunes has wins over the two most recognizable women to ever grace the octagon. On top of that, numero uno contender Valerie Shevchenko has also fallen prey to the “Lioness,” leaving the untested Julianna Pena waiting in the wings. Think about that. The two most well-known Strikeforce champions in Rousey and Tate, and a win over the contender who toppled women’s usurper Holly Holm. These are not accomplishments performed by people merely good in MMA. Comparable feats rarely ever achieved by the all-time greats.

Love or hate her, Ronda’s legacy is what defines women’s MMA and her heir apparent would be negligible if it wasn’t for the ivory tower she took years of dedication to build, and Amanda Nunes 48 seconds to knock over.

It appears our latest search for the world’s most dominant athlete is over.

