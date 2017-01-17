Canadian Rankings Movement – Jan. 17, 2017

Another weekend of Canadian MMA is in the books, lots of notable movement so let’s take a look at the big winners and losers from the last week in the Canadian rankings.

HEAVYWEIGHT:

CURRENT RANKINGS (HW)

Tanner Boser (12-2)

Smealinho Rama (10-2) (WSOF)

Tim Hague (21-13)

Kalib Starnes (17-11-1)

Arjan Bhullar (5-0)

Adam Dyczka (4-0) (TKO)

Nick Campbell (10-7)

Grayson Wells (3-1)

Jared Henderson (3-3)

Lee Mein (8-13)

Craig Hudson (4-6)

Blake Nash (3-2)

Chris Larsen (2-0)

Trevor Lefrancois (3-0)

Lenard Terrance (3-2)

Devon Neis (5-5)

Dan Amyotte (3-4)

Jon Taine-Hall (0-1)

Chris Lafantaisie (0-1) (6-0 Amateur)

Bobby Sullivan (0-0) (8-4 Amateur)

*Retired or Inactive: Mike Hackert (6-2), Paul Cheng (5-2), Denny Houle (5-0), Jordan Tracey (4-4)*

WINNERS:

– Adam Dyczka (Improves to 4-0) (Current Ranking: #6) (Prior Ranking: #6)

The current pride of Quebec heavyweight MMA, Adam Dyczka remained unbeaten Friday night at TKO 37, quickly dispatching of #9 ranked Jared Henderson (3-3) by first-round knockout. At only 25 years of age, “The Kung-Fu Panda” has been making steady improvements all around and should be in for a move up the rankings with a few more quality wins.

LOSERS:

– Jared Henderson (Falls to 3-3) (Current Ranking: #9) (Prior Ranking: #9)

Although coming up short against Dyczka Friday night, Jared “King” Henderson showed a lot of heart and gusto in taking it to the unbeaten prospect early before succumbing to a series of knees that dropped him to the canvas. Now with an even 3-3 record, Henderson only has losses to top ranked fighters in #7 Nick Campbell (10-7), #1 Tanner Boser (12-2) and now Dyczka (4-0). With that he won’t be moving down the list, but will need to find some more consistency in his career if he hopes to re-factor into the division.

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT:

*No Rankings Changes*

CURRENT RANKINGS (LHW)

Misha Cirkunov (13-2) (UFC)

Steve Bosse (12-2) (UFC)

Smealinho Rama (10-2) (WSOF)

Kalib Starnes (17-11-1)

Todd Stoute (8-3)

Mike Kent (11-6)

Nick Campbell (10-7)

Jared McComb (8-4-1)

Matt Baker (13-9)

Tim Chemelli (10-6)

Anton Tokarchuk (4-2-1)

William Carriere (3-2)

Bruno Lurette (3-2)

Kris Lee (3-1)

Don Wonch (2-2)

Devon Smith (3-3)

Devon Neis (5-5)

Steve Roy (2-1)

Retired or Inactive: Joe Doerksen (51-16), David Loiseau (23-11), Roger Hollett (13-5), Luke Harris (10-3), Dwayne Lewis (15-10), Victor Valimaki (18-10), Martin Desilets (11-4), Peter Nolan (5-1), Clay Davidson (9-8)

MIDDLEWEIGHT:

CURRENT RANKINGS (MW)

Elias Theodorou (12-1) (UFC)

Ryan Janes (9-1) (UFC)

Adam Hunter (7-1) (UFC?)

Miles Anstead (9-1)

Brendan Kornberger (7-3)

Matt Baker (13-9)

Jarid Bussemakers (6-3)

Teddy Ash (6-3)

Chase Degenhardt (9-3)

Jo Vallee (6-1) (TKO)

Marc-Andre Barriault (5-1)

Strahinja Gavrilovic (5-4) (TKO)

Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz (6-0)

Jared Revel (4-1)

Micah Brakefield (6-7)

Brad Stewart (7-4)

Bruno Lurette (3-2)

Alderic Keith (8-4)

Rocky Biggs (6-0)

Francis Charbonneau (4-1)

Fritz Paul (10-4)

Yan Pellerin (10-13)

Graham Park (5-2)

Elmer Waterhen (15-18)

Drayton Angus (5-5)

Christien Savoie (4-0)

Phil Towler (1-0)

*Retired or Inactive: Joe Doerksen (51-16), Nick Ring (14-4), Luke Harris (10-3), Ali Mokdad (6-3), KB Bhullar (4-0), Jared Robb (3-0), Cody Krahn (15-12)*

WINNERS:

-Jo Vallee (Improves to 6-1) (Current Ranking: #10) (Prior Ranking: #10)

Technically speaking, Jo Vallee came out of TKO 37 this Friday victorious. However, due to the controversial nature of the fight, he will not be moving up or down the rankings. A tough and durable combatant, Vallee was finished for the first time in his career against the hard hitting Strahinja Gavrilovic but ended up picking up a DQ win due to unsportsmanlike conduct by the Serbian-based Canadian after the referee had attempted to stop the fight.

-Bruno Lurette (Improves to 3-2) (Current Ranking: #17) (Prior Ranking: #23)

Just two days removed from celebrating his 42nd birthday, New Brunswick’s Bruno Lurrette also celebrated the biggest victory of his MMA career on Saturday night when he TKO’ed Alderic Keith (8-4) to capture the Elite-1 MMA middleweight title. The victory boosts Lurette up five spots in the rankings and improves him to 2-1 since coming out of retirement last year.

-Francis Charbonneau (Improves to 4-1) (Current Ranking: #20) (Prior Ranking: Not Ranked)

After a successful move up to 185 pounds that saw “The Rock” take out well traveled Drayton Angus (5-5) inside of the first round, Charbonneau makes his debut in the middleweight rankings coming in at #20. With his only loss being to current UFC standout Jonathan Meunier (8-1), the Team Bergeron trained fighter could be in for big year at 185 pounds if he can start challenging some of the divisions bigger named fighters.

-Christien Savoie (Improves to 4-0) (Current Ranking: #26) (Prior Ranking: Not Ranked)

24-year-old East Coast prospect Christien Savoie joins the rankings for the first time, coming in at #26 after running his current pro record to a perfect 4-0 with a split decision win over journeyman James Kouame (3-8) on Saturday night. Although off to an impressive start to his young career, Savoie has yet to defeat anyone with a winning record and struggled mightily against the unranked Kouame.

LOSERS:

-Strahinja Gavrilovic (Falls to 5-4) (Current Ranking: #12) (Prior Ranking: #12)

Had he not gotten himself disqualified on Friday night after his first round knockout of Jo Vallee (6-1), Strahinja Gavrilovic would have been in for a solid move up the rankings. Instead, he now finds himself on a 4-fight losing skid after starting out his career at 5-0. No doubt still a very powerful and dangerous fighter, Gavrilovic proved to be the better fighter than Jo Vallee, but the unfortunate ending will keep him at #12 for the time being.

-Alderic Keith (Falls to 8-4) (Current Ranking: #18) (Prior Ranking: #14)

Alderic “The Coroner” Keith is down 4 spots in this weeks rankings after suffering an upset defeat at the hands of Bruno Lurette (3-2) on Saturday night. Previously ranked in the top 15, it’s hard to gauge where Keith is at in his career as he competes so infrequently.

-Drayton Angus (Falls to 5-5) (Current Ranking: #25) (Prior Ranking: #22)

After picking up the KOTC title and improving to 5-3 to cap off 2015, Drayton “The Soldier” Angus has struggled since, losing a pair of fights including his most recent one this past Friday night against Francis Charbonneau (4-1). Perhaps not the most technical fighter, nine of his 10 career fights have ended inside the distance and fans generally enjoy watching him compete.

WELTERWEIGHT:

*No Rankings Changes*

CURRENT RANKINGS (WW)

Rory MacDonald (18-4) (Bellator)

Patrick Cote (23-10) (UFC)

Nordine Taleb (12-3) (UFC)

Jordan Mein (29-11) (UFC)

Alex Garcia (14-3) (UFC)

Matt Dwyer (9-4)

Jonathan Meunier (8-1) (UFC)

Matt MacGrath (18-9)

Sheldon Wescott (9-3-1) (UFC)

Ryan Machan (24-9)

Sergej Juskevic (15-8-2)

Brandt Dewsbery (15-3-1)

Michael Hill (9-4)

Jesse Ronson (16-8)

Miles Anstead (9-1)

Spencer Jebb (12-5)

Mark Drummond (7-4)

Leo Xavier (4-0-1)

Chris Anderson (4-0)

Curtis Harriot (4-2)

Ash Mashreghi (6-5)

Derek Boyle (13-10)

Matthew DesRoches (5-1)

Francis Charbonneau (4-1)

David Perron (7-7)

Peter Grajcar (3-0)

Menad Abella (4-0)

Pat Pytlik (3-0)

Thomas Richardson (3-1)

Davis Dos Santos (2-0)

*Retired: Ryan Ford (22-5), Sean Pierson (14-6), Chris Clements (12-6), Martin Grandmont (13-7), Tyler “TNT” Jackson (10-7), Advin Omic (13-4), Jarod Milko (9-3), Chase Maxwell (9-4), Jordan Mckay (7-2)*

LIGHTWEIGHT:

CURRENT RANKINGS (LW)

Chad Laprise (11-2) (UFC)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (9-2) (UFC)

Jason Saggo (12-3) (UFC)

John Makdessi (14-6) (UFC)

Mitch Clarke (11-4) (UFC)

Mike Ricci (11-5)

Jesse Ronson (16-8)

Shane Campbell (12-5)

Kajan Johnson (21-12-1) (UFC)

Andrew McInnes (7-1)

Alex Ricci (10-4) (UFC)

Kyle Prepolec (10-4)

Mandel Nallo (5-0)

Derek Gauthier (8-6) (TKO)

Chris Horodecki (21-7-1)

Stephen Beaumont (8-2)

Albert Cheng (8-3)

Craig Shintani (6-1)

Scott Hudson (5-4-1)

Derek Boyle (13-10)

Mike Scarcello (9-3-1)

Jose Rodriguez (7-5)

Wolfgang Janssen (5-2)

Curtis Demarce (17-13)

Alexi Argyriou (5-0)

Garret Nybakken (11-7)

Tristan Connelly (7-5)

Jeremy Capony (5-0) TKO

Spencer Rohovie (12-9)

Matthew Spisak (9-6)

Adam Assenza (6-4)

Robert Seres (4-1)

Shawn Wallace (7-1)

Roger Alves (3-1)

Aaron Bosiak (4-2)

Adam Wayne (3-1)

*Retired or Inactive: TJ Grant (21-5), Sam Stout (20-11-1), Mark Bocek (12-5), John Alessio (35-18), Mark Holst (12-6), Ryan Dickson (10-5), Thierry Quenneville (17-9), Jesse Gross (10-4), Merrick Duggan (8-2)*

WINNERS:

-Kyle Prepolec (Improves to 10-4) (Current Ranking: #12) (Prior Ranking: #12)

Fighting out of Windsor Ontario, Kyle Prepolec has been red hot lately, scoring his second straight TKO finish over an undefeated American opponent this weekend when he took out David Newport (4-0) with an impressive shot to the body. Prepolec has all the goods to be a top fighter at 155 and at 27 is really starting to hit his stride.

-Jeremy Capony (Improves to 5-0) (Current Ranking: #28) (Prior Ranking: #30)

Moving up two spots in this weeks rankings in unbeaten Jeremy Capony. The Quebec-based fighter looked sensational this past weekend in dispatching of the returning Remy Bussieres (3-2) inside of two minutes. Still improving daily, Capony continues to challenge tougher opposition and is rightfully moving up the rankings.

-Shawn Wallace (Improves to 7-1) (Current Ranking: #33) (Prior Ranking: #33)

Back in the win column after suffering the first setback of his professional career, Shawn Wallace was triumphant this past Saturday at Elite-1, taking out Jeremy Henry (4-5) with a first-round TKO. Wallace has a spectacular record at 7-1, but has yet to score anything resembling a marquee victory and was soundly defeated in his one step up in competition against #13 Mandel Nallo (5-0). He should be moving up the rankings, but the fighters ranked ahead of him like Robert Seres (4-1), Adam Assenza (6-4) and Matthew Spisak (9-6) have all been facing tougher competition.

FEATHERWEIGHT:

CURRENT RANKINGS (FW)

Hakeem Dawodu (6-0-1) (WSOF)

Jeremy Kennedy (9-0) (UFC)

Kyle Nelson (9-1)

Kurt Southern (14-7)

Gavin Tucker (9-0)

Lenny Wheeler (9-5)

Sabah Fadai (11-5)

Mario Pereira (5-1)

TJ Laramie (5-1) (TKO)

Adrian Vilaca (6-2)

Curtis Demarce (17-13)

Mike Malott (4-1-1)

Will Romero (10-5)

Matt DiMarcantonio (9-7)

Alex Morgan (6-2)

Maxime Dubois (5-3)

Maged Hammo (8-4-1)

Keven Morin (8-8)

Justin Bourgeois (7-6)

Parwez Ghulam (6-3)

Clay Dixon (4-0)

Charles Jourdain (3-0) (TKO)

Maxime Poulin (3-0)

Dave Hale (2-2)

David Moon (3-3)

*Retired or Inactive: Michael Karkula (6-0), Josh Machan (12-4), Graham Spencer (10-1), Luis Huete (6-2), Tristan Johnson (9-6), John Fraser (11-5), Ainsley Robinson (5-3), Neelan Nordatt-Reece (4-1), Adam Lorenz (7-4), Mitch Fryia (5-3)*

WINNERS:

-TJ Laramie (Improves to 5-1) (Current Ranking: #9) (Prior Ranking: #11)

Controversial ending aside, 19-year-old golden boy TJ Laramie looked very solid Friday night at TKO 37, picking up the biggest win of his career over proven competitor Maxime Dubois (5-3). A controversial knee ultimately brought an end to the contest, however there’s no discrediting Laramie’s overall performance as he continues to move up the ranks in his new home at 145.

-Charles Jourdain (Improves to 3-0) (Current Ranking: #22) (Prior Ranking: #24)

Although fighting at a catchweight of 151, Charles Jourdain moves up two spots at featherweight after a clean stoppage win over a larger opponent in Michael Cyr (2-2). Jourdain has been gathering all types of momentum lately and could be in for a big move up the rankings in 2017.

LOSERS:

-Maxime Dubois (Falls to 5-3) (Current Ranking: #16) (Prior Ranking: #16)

Despite coming up short versus #9 ranked TJ Laramie on Friday night, Maxime Dubois showed all kind of promise in testing the young Laramie and forcing him to work. Dubois is a natural talent capable of great feats at 145, but with setbacks to higher ranked fighters in #9 Laramie, #8 Mario Pereira (5-1) and #3 Kyle Nelson (9-1), Dubois remains ranked at #16 despite an ability to hang with all the best guys.

BANTAMWEIGHT:

CURRENT RANKINGS (BW)

Bibiano Fernandes (19-3) (ONE FC)

Josh Hill (15-2)

Mitch Gagnon (12-4) (UFC)

Yves Jabouin (20-11)

Jesse Arnett (11-4)

Roland Delorme (9-5)

Michael Imperato (7-2)

Dimitri Waardenburg (12-7)

Lyndon Whitlock (10-5)

Xavier Alaoui (7-1) (TKO)

Aiemann Zahabi (6-0) (UFC)

Louis Sanoudakis (5-1)

Noah Ali (7-3)

Owen Carr (6-4-1)

Corey Gower (6-3)

Brad Katona (4-0)

Gary Mangat (9-1)

Denis Puric (6-3)

Michael Spoenlein (4-1)

Ryan Connor (6-3)

Eric Wilson (6-7)

Sean Quinn (8-7)

Kyle Oliveira (3-2)

Morgan Rhynes (4-2)

Josh Rich (3-2)

Rick Pfeifer (5-4)

Justin Basra (2-0)

Tyler Wilson (1-0)

Cole Smith (2-0)

Louis Jourdain (3-1) (TKO)

Jamie Siraj (3-2)

Retired or Inactive: Ivan Menjivar (25-12), Curtis Brigham (13-5), Tyler Davis (10-2), Stephane Pelletier (7-3), Eric Perez (7-3), Louis Fisette (7-1), Mike Adams (7-4), Brent Fryia (7-4)

WINNERS:

-Tyler Wilson (Improves to 1-0) (Current Ranking: #28) (Prior Ranking: Not Ranked)

Fighting out of Belleville, Ontario, Tyler Wilson instantly joins the rankings after coming up big in his professional debut over previously unbeaten Louis Jourdain (3-1) at TKO 37. An impressive 8-3 amateur, Wilson looked very seasoned and near flawless in a second round triumph over his highly praised opponent.

LOSERS:

-Louis Jourdain (Falls to 3-1) (Current Ranking: #30) (Prior Ranking: #28)

The younger of the Jourdain brothers, Louis was being touted to do big things in 2017, but like any young fighter must taste defeat eventually and did so in a big way on Friday night. The sky is still the limit for the young prospect, but he will need to make the necessary adjustments before being able to hang with the rest of the divisions ranked fighters.

FLYWEIGHT:

CURRENT RANKINGS (FLW)

Chris Kelades (8-3)

Austin Ryan (6-0)

Yoni Sherbatov (5-0-1)

Adrian Woolley (9-5)

Malcom Gordon (8-3)

Andrew Cseh (7-6)

Mike Davis (11-6)

Eric Wilson (6-7)

Derek Falk (2-0)

Stevie Yhap (2-1)

Gabe Sagman (3-1)

Keegan Oliver (4-5)

Abdula Teymouri (2-1)

Matthew Davis (2-0)

Julian Villanova (3-1)

Tony Laramie (1-0) (TKO)

James Clarke (1-0)

WINNERS:

-Tony Laramie (Improves to 1-0) (Current Ranking: #16) (Prior Ranking: Not Ranked)

Flyweight just gained a dangerous prospect worth keeping an eye on as 18-year-old Tony Laramie joins the rankings after a successful pro debut on Friday. The younger brother of highly regarded TJ Laramie, Tony followed in his brothers footsteps, scoring a huge win over American amateur standout Keith Lee (0-1). Many people believe Tony can already beat the majority of the fighters ranked at 125, but with just a 1-0 pro record, he will have to gain a little bit more experience in order to move up.

-James Clarke (Improves to 1-0) (Current Ranking: #17) (Prior Ranking: Not Ranked)

Also on the same TKO 37 card, James Clarke impressed in his respective professional debut after an outstanding amateur career. Clarke has proven to be very strong and aggressive, two qualities he put on display in a big way in his defeat of Alexander Slicer (0-1) this past Friday. Normally a 1-0 record won’t get you ranked, but an impressive showing in a thin division like flyweight is all you need to crack the list in Canada.