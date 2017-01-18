Matt Embree: The Pursuit of Greatness

“All warfare is based in deception,” Matt Embree quoted to the training room full of eager Muay Thai truth-seekers with the same confident intensity he has worn on his face the few times I’ve met him.

Deception.

Embree is definitely deceptive.

Slim yet powerful.

Intelligent yet savage.

To most untrained eyes, it would be hard to suspect the lean, youthful-looking man they call “Matics” is the number one contender in the top kickboxing organization on the planet. But there he was, the ripped, good looking twenty-something from Toronto, Ontario who had recently decimated the Glory featherweight contender tournament, standing in the center of the room, blowing our students’ minds with a passionate and precise dictation of his philosophies on fighting, movement and winning.

He was wearing a t-shirt, that used to be white, and shiny grey and silver shorts from the land of smiles. His attire, in addition to the fact that he had driven up to Ottawa from his home in the Greater Toronto Area that morning in a well-loved Honda Civic, was a perfect reminder that fighting professionally in the art of Muay Thai truly is a labour of love. It is a pursuit of greatness without the endorsements by Under Armour, Reebok, or the sponsorships and purse money of boxing or MMA. However, the fact that the Oshawa-native fought the greatest Thai Boxer of all time, Saenchai, bareknuckle for $1,000, minus the regular 30% cut to the gym, would lead me to believe he isn’t in it entirely for the money.

He is in it because he enjoys the test.

He is a thoroughbred fighter.

In fact, after hearing him speak to my students and conducting this interview after the seminar, I would go as far to suggest that this intense warrior spirit was born hundreds of years too late. That maybe his legend would be more widespread if he was a Samurai in feudal Japan or a famed Viking scholar warlord from the Dark Ages. That simply isn’t the case.

Instead he is here with us in Canada, a relatively unknown 27 year-old school dropout who has chased the proverbial nak muay dream of being the best in the world his entire adult life. He finally has that dream cornered in Los Angeles and he is ready for an epic showdown on January 20 against the insanely tough match that is Dutch kickboxer and featherweight champion Robin Van Roosmalen.

After three hours of teaching head movement, Russian footwork, and crafty boxing concepts, mixed with all of the traditional Thai attacks you’d expect from a World Muay Thai Council and World Boxing Council world champion, he sat down the group and explained his views on combat, quoting some of history’s greatest like Sun Tzu and Napoleon Bonaparte in an extremely cerebral and articulate question and answer period. All in all, it was a ton of fantastic information proposed in a thoughtful and libertarian style of teaching that emphasized that there was ‘no one way’.

The training was done and it was time to get to business. I had asked him on arrival if he would be into an interview and he had obliged.

We sat between the Thai flag and the clock in the Muay Thai room at OAMA, him cross-legged Jiu Jitsu style and me with legs out front. I pulled out a slightly crumpled sheet, which I had scrawled the questions that had been floating around in my brain down with a dull pencil late the night before. I sat my old iPhone beside it and pressed the record button on the voice memo.

We were live. With the small talk and thank you’s for teaching such a great session out of the way I dived right in to the first question.

“Here we go,” I started. “So Matt, How did you find Muay Thai? Let’s get to know you.”

He frowned a little as he thought back. “It started off funny enough through watching MMA. I was always a big fan of Mixed Martial Arts and it was in 2005, I think the Pride Grand Prix. I saw guys like Shogun and Wanderlei tearing it up and just was like, ‘whoa’… It was right around when YouTube was starting to get big.”

For a split second, I thought back to watching the same videos along with millions of other fans around the globe. It’s incredible how pugilism is an amazing tool in our search for human connectedness; a bunch of gawking fan boys and aspiring warriors glued to pixelated screens, all watching the same fights and sharing in the same experience.

“Yes,” I replied.

“And so I started researching about Muay Thai, and through that I found Buakaw,” he said with a smile. “Just watching Buakaw was it for me. I saw how beautiful his technique was. The most beautiful way you could destroy an opponent. It was amazing.”

“That was 2004 or 2005 right?” I asked. “Remember when he knocked out Sato with the left off the teep? That was my favourite Buakaw fight.”

He got excited, cracked a big grin and nodded, “Yeah man. When I saw that I said to myself that is what I want to do, and the more research I did about Muay Thai, and the whole entire lifestyle and the training made me know that it was for me. This was the real warrior mentality. This is what I want to do.”

“And then you found Siam?” I asked.

“Yes.”

“You started at Siam No. 1?”

“Yes. I found them through this website I used to go on,” he told me. “It was a forum. I sent out some questions about what gyms people recommended for Muay Thai.”

“Which website was it?” I asked, thinking back to the days before Facebook shrunk the world, to a time when creating threads on forums run by hilarious moderators was the best avenue to connect with other MMA or kickboxing junkies.

“K-1 fans,” he said.

“Oh nice that was a good one,” I said nostalgically. “That one, Ax Kickboxing and Iron Life were the best for Muay Thai.”

“Yeah for sure,” he agreed. “All of those sites right? I was looking for pro guys. The only two pro world champions in the area were Clifton Brown and Shane Campbell. Shane was way out there, and Clifton was a little closer in Toronto, so I went and checked it out. When I went there it was really good vibes from the get go.”

“When did you turn pro?”

“A year and a half after I started fighting,” he said proudly.

“That is awesome,” I told him, thinking that many fighters from Ontario don’t get the opportunity, despite their skill sets.

“I went to Thailand for my first time for IFMA and I won the gold medal there, and then I fought three days after pro.”

I shrugged and asked, “Why not?”

“Yeah exactly,” he smiled back. “My goal was to fight as much as possible and get as good as I could.”

“How old were you when you won IFMA?” I inquired. “I didn’t know you won that.”

International Federation of Muay Thai Amateur World championships was a perfect test to see if an amateur was ready for real international competition. It was comparable to winning the Olympic Game. The best of the best collide at the tournament.

“Eighteen,” he replied proudly.

“Oh wow.”

“Yup,” he stated. “Me and Simon (Marcus) both won the gold that year.”

“Oh ok,” I said. I knew Marcus had won and felt a little guilty that I wasn’t aware Matt had won as well. With all the hype around Simon Marcus, it seemed the younger, lighter of the two often existed in the giant shadow of the Canadian Muay Thai superstar. It would be hard not to. Simon’s epic rivalries with Artem Levin and Joe Schilling catapulted him into the North American Muay Thai spotlight with a speed and blossoming popularity that could only be rivaled by former welterweight champion and fellow Canadian “Bazooka” Joe Valtellini.

“What kind of jobs did you have when you were starting out?” I asked, quickly switching the topic.

“This is the only thing I’ve ever done,” he said, beginning to laugh out loud; a happy and almost mischievous laugh, like he just won the lottery.

In a way, he did. The authentic Muay Thai life is hard, but incredibly worth it. When your only goal is attaining self-improvement to the point of perfection, you might never reach everything becomes simplified. You wake up. You get better. You sleep. That explained Embree turning pro so quickly compared to many of the other athletes from the region. The fact that he went all in, ignoring the comforts that employment and financial stability can bring made him deserving of the path. This was a young man who knew what he want and chased it with tunnel vision.

“Really?” I questioned, as he continued laughing. “Me too, brother! This is it!”

“Straight up,” he exclaimed, fist-bumping me with a bony right hand.

“That’s awesome,” I smiled. “Forget working!”

“Yes. Exactly.”

He broke out into more laughter. It seemed like there was almost a form of relief attached to it. Like when you almost get into a gruesome automobile accident and can’t do anything except laugh after, or if you put all of your chips in on a pair of threes and win it big. Choosing fight life is a gamble. It is always a near accident. Maybe with a little less resolve, luck and hard work he wouldn’t be in the position he is in; dreaming in daylight and pursuing what most combatants could only imagine.

“Matics,” I said abruptly as the laughter subsided. “’Matics’ is an awesome ring name.”

“Yup,” he answered back matter-of-factly.

“Who gave you that?” I asked.

“My boy Monty gave me the nickname ‘Matics’.” He held out both hands and fired a fake gun. “Basically it means an automatic.”

“So, it doesn’t mean ‘Matt-Matics’, like mathematics?”

“No, it’s like an assault rifle,” he grinned proudly. “Like a ‘matics. It’s like street slang in Toronto if a guy has a machine gun.”

“So you have to say it with a Jamaican accent? A little Patois?” I asked, suddenly curious if he actually knew anyone with a machine gun.

“Yes a little Patois,” he said with an urban accent. “You can say ‘Matics’, but we say Mah-tiks. I just really like it,” he bragged as he lifted up his two fists in front of his face and studied them. “These are my guns.”

“I always thought it was a play on words,” I confessed, feeling far less hip or hard than I would have liked to. I was behind on the times when it came to knowing the same lingo as this ringmaster, eight years my junior.

“A lot of people think that,” he said. “I just roll with it because I don’t want to sound too gangster, but, hey, it’s the fight game you know. Swords have always been symbolic in warrior culture, and guns are symbolic too. So ‘Matics’ is symbolic of fighting and warrior culture.”

“Crazy,” I said, glancing down at the next question scribbled on the untidy, white sheet of paper lying on the mats by my knees. “So, who are you training with right now?”

“My main team is Rob Santos, Ben Say, Misha Cirkunov. Igor, Leo… I still train with Siam once in a while, and Alan Albatov.” He looked up into the corner of his memory. “Yeah. That’s the main crew, and every once in a while I still link up with Simon.”

“Who is your main pad man?” I asked.

“Ben and Rob, which is good because they are both still active,” He replied. “They are fighting.”

“Where do they fight?” I asked. I hadn’t really heard of any of them with the exception of the UFC light heavyweight Cirkunov. “Are they MMA guys?”

“Rob is an MMA guy, yes, and Ben is an amateur still, but he is good,” as he nodded, putting his stamp of approval on their skills.

I check the list of quickly diminishing questions and went right into the next one.

“So what is a day in the life of Matt Embree like?”

He thought for a second, put out his left thumb as if to start counting with his fingers, “Wake up, breakfast,” he said, as he extended his index on the same hand to show me the step-by-step nature of it. “For breakfast, I always have a fruit shake with bananas, berries, avocado and some kale. A few sunny side up eggs, and an English muffin. I will drink tea or coffee too.”

“It’s good to see a professional combat athlete eating bread,” I complemented.

Embree laughed at the comment, the spikes in my recording device peaked up and down with the noise, like they were readings on a sensitive heart monitor, hooked up to some sort of palpitating horse.

“I [expletive] love bread!” He exclaimed. “Bread and cheese, bro.”

“All this gluten-free, vegan fight life…” I trailed off, then added, “It’s cool, I guess.”

“Bread is great,” he said animatedly and confidently.

“Rocky Marciano ate gluten,” I added, as I raise my finger to assist in making the point.

“Back in the day, when the Roman legions were going to war, if they didn’t have bread they didn’t have nothing,” he commented. “After I eat, I head in to the gym. It takes me an hour to get there, so I digest. I do an hour of striking, pads, bag and all that, and then I will do sparring or Jiu Jitsu depending on what the main focus is. I will eat lunch, take a break or have a nap, and start up again around six or seven for another two-hour session. It’s basically along the same lines. I will finish up around nine, head home, read, and then go to bed.”

Two-hour sessions, one in the morning and one at night, were fairly standard. Plus, running of course. The difference between “Matics” and most of the other fighters following the same plan would be experience. Awesome fights from the get go against legends and top tier opponents, the chance to train with the best gyms in the world, the connections of Ajahn Suchart in his formative years definitely helped get him to where he was, despite their parting of ways as protégé and full time trainer.

“So about your reading,” I said, ready to move on, “the fact that you just said that is nice timing actually.”

I collected my thoughts for a quick second.

“Every once in a while on Facebook you’ll put up a cerebral post or a quote. The ‘Matics Method’ articles you have written are really good and would lead everyone to believe you are really well read. Mauro Ranallo even made a comment when you were fighting on Glory about books.”

Embree nodded proudly.

“What kind of books do you mostly read?”

A big grin cracked across his face. “Man, I like to read about all types of different topics to be honest. Recently, I have been reading a lot about politics. I have always liked war. War and history have always been a big part of it, but lately I’ve been reading more about the political side as opposed to the war side.” He stopped and looked down at his feet, picking a piece of mat fluff off of the protective Muay Thai anklet. “I read about psychology, philosophy sometime fiction for entertainment. Literally I try to read as much as I can. I want to absorb many different topics; from business to real estate even.”

It was very impressive that this young urbanite, professional fighter pursued such knowledge.

“Did you go to school?” I asked.

“Nah, bro,” he responded. “I haven’t even finished high school.”

My jaw dropped a little. One of the great minds of our sport in the country, known by repute as a brilliant young man, was a high school drop out.

“Wow, really?” I said, not trying to hide my surprise. “You’re like ‘Good Will Fighting’ instead of ‘Good Will Hunting’,” I commented, making reference to the Academy Award-winning movie about an uneducated genius in Boston. The film that served as a sort of wake up call to my generation that being educated and intelligent were two entirely different things.

“Yeah, exactly,” he stated, as his closely faded head moved up and down. “Good Will fighting. 100 percent.”

“How do you connect this development of your knowledge with becoming a better fighter?” I inquired. “Do you do that? Is there cohesion for you, or are the warrior and the scholar two separate parts?”

“I feel they are two parts to the whole,” he replied. “I have a saying. A quote I like to say, ‘They say the pen is mightier than the sword, but the superior man is skilled with both’”.

He continued, “Musashi said it and I believe it’s true and that is this, ‘To know one thing you learn all things.’ By becoming a master in one thing and you will start to understand other arts or crafts. And when you start to do different arts, those arts in themselves start to give you different insights back into your own expertise. You know?”

“Yes, it transcends.”

“Exactly, it all transcends,” he said. “Like Jiu Jitsu helped my Muay Thai game a lot.”

“Yes, bro, for sure,” I agreed.

“The step-by-step way they teach in Jiu Jitsu is very systematic and to me it’s very beautiful. Like you will get it. If you are even slightly athletic, it shouldn’t take you too long because it’s very step by step by step. I like the way the art is structured and a lot of the principals do transfer over. We were saying earlier music, art, you know stuff like that,” he said, referencing back to a quick tangent of a conversation during the seminar we had about some common denominators I had noticed between musical rhythm, basic scales and the human mechanics of fighting. “They have similarities as well. Learning a lot of different topics they will connect because they are all human in a sense you know?”

“It’s an amalgamation of your creative processes.” I nodded.

“Absolutely,” he replied.

“What book are you reading right now?”

“I’m reading ‘The Devil’s Chessboard’ by David Talbot. It is about Allan Dulles, the CIA and America’s secret government. Are you familiar with Allen Dulles?”

“No.”

He excitedly explained that he was the head of the CIA during the Eisenhower era post-World War Two. The book was apparently about their method of global regime toppling and about how America’s foreign policy was immoral. If a bunch of people had to be killed overseas to make avenues of business succeed and grant America control, it was totally fine. He told me that according to the book this shadow government was apparently operating against the President’s will.

“It’s a pretty gangster book,” he claimed as his final synopsis.

“What is your favourite book of all time?” I asked.

He frowned.

“There can only be one,” I added.

He squeezed the bottom of his chin between his thumb and first finger in a typical gesture related to pondering. “Honestly, I think it would be ‘Think and Grow Rich’,” he announced.

“Ok,” I nodded back. I had never read it.

“Yeah ‘Think and Grow Rich’, because even though it is just about attaining riches, it’s more. It’s about success psychology and all the books I’ve ever read about fighting, being successful. I draw a lot of correlations to this book. It’s about a positive mind state and belief, and I’ve used that book a lot.”

“Cool,” I said, making a mental note to check it out when I had free time. “Who is your favourite fighter of all time? Again there can only be one.”

“Wow. I am going to say Buakaw.”

“You trained with him right?”

“Yes. That was amazing.” He lit up.

“How good is he?” I asked. It was a slightly rhetorical question, as everyone in the game knew exactly how deep the fighter’s timeless talent actually was.

“He is amazing, and one thing about him is he always works hard. I’ve trained with Anuwat, I have trained with Saenchai, I’ve trained with a lot of the top guys, and some of them are lazy. They’re not working as hard as the others, but Buakaw always works hard. Fight or no fight he was always grinding. He was down to earth and very cool with us, but his life was very hectic. As a superstar, we got to see the type of lifestyle he was living, as almost a slave to the owners of Por Pramuk gym. He might be taking a nap and then a bunch of Japanese tourists would come by, and they would wake him up out of his bed and sign autographs, or hit the pads for five minutes and give them a show. They would have to pay money to the camp for it. It was a pretty hectic lifestyle, but the way he handled it all was ok. He is definitely a legend in my eyes.”

“What is your favourite fight that you have had?” I inquired, genuinely interested.

“Definitely the last two,” he laughed. “That was me at my best.”

“You looked mean, man!” I expressed in an animated fashion, trying to convey the pride that the Muay Thai nation of Canada felt as he bludgeoned his fists into the chins of his outmatched opponents. I looked down at the paper again and read out the next question to keep the interview moving. “What is the craziest thing that has ever happened to you in the fight game?”

“Oh man, again, the last fights at GLORY,” he precluded, making a face like he was about to get into a good story.

“For real?”

“Yeah. I got my medicals done and everything was good,” he began, “Then my manager calls me and tells me, ‘Yo. They found a [expletive] brain tumour in your CT scan,’” as he points to his skull, eyes widening as if he was reliving the disbelief. “I thought he was joking, but he said. ‘No, you have a brain tumour. You might have cancer.’ So I am thinking… HOLY [expletive].”

“CT Scans are known for that though,” I added, thinking back to a time I was told I had brain trauma by a doctor only to have a follow up MRI that showed nothing. The same thing had happened a few times with students of mine as well.

“Yeah, I guess,” he continued, “But the messed up part is this; I wanted to see a copy of the test because I wanted to see what it said, you know? I asked him who told him that. How did they know that? How would they know?”

“It is often just an over-sensitive radiologist.”

“Also, it is supposed to be doctor-patient confidentiality. Regardless, why did they say a tumour?” he asked. “We looked at it and it said nothing about a tumour, it said something about a cyst, which is ok. It’s something I was born with.”

“That is crazy, man.”

“For me to hear that right before a fight was nuts,”, he explained. “From being ready and on point, to thinking, ‘Oh my god, you might never fight again and you might die within a year from brain surgery or something.’ That was crazy,” he said smirking at the circumstance. “Pretty hectic you know? I have had a lot of crazy stories, but that is the most recent one that popped into my mind.”

“That is wild. Speaking of wild, you fought Saenchai in a Burmese boxing match. How did that even happen? How do you say yes to fighting the best of all time in a bare-knuckle fight?”

“It’s funny. When I went to Phuket, my objective was to train more in the grappling and focus more on MMA. I had taken six months off because I injured my neck in Jiu Jitsu. Someone gave me a can opener, so I was out of commission for a bit. I went to Thailand and hadn’t been training for a while. I just started to get back into the rhythm. I always get sponsored when I go to the camps because they know I’m a pro fighter and legit, but when you are sponsored, they will always be looking for fights. At first they asked me if I would fight Leo Pinto, and I said sure. I will fight anyone.”

I immediately thought to how that fight might happen in 2017, as the incredible young fighter signed with GLORY.

“That would be a good fight. I love those kids man.”

“Yup for sure,” he agreed. “He was a little small though, so the management told me that fight wouldn’t go down, but they told me they could have Saenchai for me. I was like, ‘hell yeah! Let’s do it!’. We didn’t even get confirmation until a week before that I actually was going to fight him because it was during Song Kran (water festival). But, bro, I was one hundred percent down. I felt the Khad Chuk, the roped hands, favoured me because I feel like I have better boxing. My hands are better than his and I felt that is where my advantage would lie. Obviously he is a legend and one of the best ever. It is not easy to hit him. It was in his own backyard with the Thai crowd behind him and that added pressure. But either way it was a great experience none the less.”

“How excited were you to get that shot in the Contender tournament in September?” I asked. “You have been living under the shadow of Simon Marcus for a while and he deserves that attention,” I quickly added, not wanting to sound disrespectful to Simon or the situation.

“Yes, absolutely,” he replied.

“But let’s be real you kind of deserved that too,” I added, remembering how good it was as an Ontario Muay Thai community member to hear of the signing. “How excited were you to get that opportunity?”

Embree smiled, “It was pretty awesome for me. I felt like it was a long time coming. I knew I was going to be in there and they had to recognize my undeniable skills. But crazy enough how I got in there was one guy couldn’t get a visa. So I got a call saying I was in.”

“How far out?”

“Four weeks out,” he said. I followed the guy on Facebook and Instagram, and he seems like he is always staying in shape and training. I imagined four weeks was more than ample time to prepare for a man of such work ethic.

“Wow. And you went in and won,” I stated. ‘Went in and won’ was an understatement. He went in and destroyed. He simultaneously extended a warning to all foes in the division that he could, and would, knock them flat if given the opportunity. “You are coming off two devastating knockouts over quality opponents. Tell us about that night and about the experience.”

“The whole experience was definitely great. It was my first time working with the team for fights. We had been working together for a year or so, but I hadn’t actually had any fights. It was the first time ever where I was the man, you know? Everyone was focusing on me, making sure I was getting prepared for this fight, you know? It was all very specific drilling that we were doing for each opponent. Good game planning and I just felt ready. Everything was on point that night and it definitely showed.”

“You looked so hungry for blood that night,” I told him as I adjusted myself on the mats. “You were throwing bombs and looking to hurt those guys. What made you switch up you style? Did you switch it up?”

“Yeah man,” He nodded, opening his mouth to comment.

I quickly interjected, “When I have watched you fight Muay Thai, it’s always been a bit ‘Sabai Sabai’. Is it just the new camp?”

“It’s definitely the boxing that helped me change it up,” he replied. “I have always liked using my hands, but I just didn’t know how to box properly. I had never been confident enough to use my hands.”

Embree continued, “If you watch all of my fights throughout my career they are all different stylistically. Some are really technical and some are ugly grinding clinch fights. Now I have confidence in my hands and my style is adapting. I can do it all and can switch it up. I have always been trying to adapt and evolve. I felt the boxing was the piece that I was missing, and now that I’ve added it in, it’s good,” he said confidently.

“Yeah, it is awesome to see,” I said, thinking again to how impressed I was with his progressive thinking at the seminar. He had asked me a valid question regarding his scepticism of traditional Thai scoring: How often do you see body kick knockouts compared to knockouts caused by punches to the head? Why do the Thai’s not score boxing higher?

I continued into the next question and asked, “To me as an outsider looking in at that fight, it was apparent that you wanted it more than both of your opponents. You seemed switched on mentally.”

“Yes.”

“You looked ferocious. What do you do for mental prep?”

“One hundred percent, it is what you said,” he replied, squinting his eyes a little and clenching his jaw as he answered. “It is being switched on. You have to be on kill mode. Basically I decided this, it is ok to be humble. It’s great for the sport and respect and all that stuff, but you can’t humble yourself to the point where you put yourself below your opponent. Ever. You have to be aware of the actualities of the situation. It is a fight. The person that is hungrier and willing to do more damage to their opponent is usually going to win. I went in there believing that I was going to crush my opponent. I decided it was time to kill or be killed. It was not about being a sportsman, it was war time. That was what it was all about.”

“What did you say to them?” I inquired. “You said something to Chi (Bin Lim) and Giga (Chikadze) when you knocked them down, right?”

“With Chi, I didn’t say much of anything. I just grilled him.” It was a good moment; Matics standing over his downed opponent, flexing and looking intensely at his victim. “With Giga,” he continued, “I felt like he was trying in that round to turn it up on me a bit, and after I dropped him I just like looked down at him and said, ‘That’s what’s up, boy!’” he exclaimed in a thick Jamaican accent, so much louder than the rest of the sentence it actually surprised me. He filled the room with his mischievous laughter again. “I just wanted to put it in his head. I wanted to make him feel inferior. I wanted to let him know that I was there to hurt him. I really feel like he was defeated after that.”

“How important is the knockout in this game?”

“Man, nothing feels better.”

I concurred. To be on the giving end was a pugilistic heaven, and the receiving end a concussive form of purgatory that haunted dreams and halted aspirations.

“It is such a satisfaction. You can’t describe it.”

“So speaking of KOs, you are slated to fight the Dutch destroyer Robin van Roosmalen on January 20,” I said. “What did you think of his fight with Gabriel Varga?”

“I thought van Roosmalen looked like van Roosmalen,” he told me. “He did what he usually does. Nothing spectacular, not that he is a bad fighter, he is a great fighter and I think he is good at what he does.” He paused for a moment and seemed to think deeply back to the fight. “I think Varga looked off.”

“I agree,” I told him, recollecting the uncertainty in the fighter’s eyes as the announcer called their names before the bout. “He didn’t have Kru Alin in his corner,” I mentioned. Everyone had noticed and wondered why not. The lack of the Romanian-Canadian’s expert coaching was evident in the performance.

“Yeah, and he didn’t look confident at all,” Embree added.

“No, he didn’t.”

“You could see he looked timid,” he continued. “Varga usually doesn’t fight timid and I also don’t think he is used to being bullied, and Von Roosmalen bullied him.”

“They said they didn’t spar hard for the camp…”

“Yeah, well maybe they needed to,” the GLORY title hopeful said with a quick smile.

“Yeah, obviously,” I laughed. “What is your philosophy on that?”

“I don’t think you should be going crazy or too hard, but I also don’t think you should be not sparring at all. I think you should spar with good guys. If you are taking knocks and getting [expletive] up in sparring…”

“Maybe you shouldn’t be fighting?”

“Yeah, exactly,” he said. “You just have to have the right team around you so you are getting good quality sparring. Not hard banging it out, but enough where you feel like you are in a fight sometimes. You know? Test the will a little bit. The will and the gas.”

“You and Varga share a lot of the same attributes in terms of physique,” I observed. “What are you going to do differently to shut down the offense of Robin?”

“I think the difference is power,” he said showing me a fist. “Varga doesn’t have power. “He hits a lot, but he doesn’t have a lot of pop behind it and I feel like that will be the main difference. I have a lot more power.”

“You think you can put him away?” I pried.

“I feel I can put him away,” he stated with extreme confidence. “If I don’t put him away I think I will school him. Obviously it is going to be a hard fight regardless you know?”

“Oh yeah, for sure,” I answered. Anytime you are facing someone with 66 pro Muay Thai or kickboxing fights it’s going to be a challenging night.

“He is going to be coming to bang it out, but I think if he gets inside and starts to work I think my defense will be sharp.”

“Are you worried about size?” I asked, mainly for the reason that the Dutchman had hung with many of the best at a higher weight class.

Embree laughed out loud and spat, “He’s a short man!”

“He is thick!” I argued.

The Canadian waved his hand as if to dismiss me, “They boost him up bigger than he is. He is a little short guy.” He chuckled and held the same hand out at around his chin’s level if to show me the measurement of his opponent. “Man, I have only trained with big fucking heavyweights. Clifton, Simon, and now Misha. Big guys. I am used to pressure from those guys, you know?”

“For sure,” I conceded. He had a point.

“Again, I don’t want to downplay my opponent because he is a great fighter or whatever, but he is definitely going to feel it.”

“So does Robin beating a Canadian serve as extra motivation to bring that belt back up to the north?”

“No, that doesn’t matter. I was going to beat Varga if I fought him, so it is what it is.”

“Why will you beat Robin van Roosmalen?” I asked making direct eye contact while asking. “Why do you deserve the GLORY belt?”

“Because I am the better fighter,” he deliberated intently. “I am more versatile. I am fluid and he is rigid. I have the better mind state. I have the better body. I think I have all of the attributes to beat him.”

There was a sincere and candid lack of trepidation in the way he said this that seemed to be absolute veracity. After seventeen years in the game, I have developed a pretty solid sensitivity for sniffing out who was real and who was trying to be real. There wasn’t a single flinch, hesitation or proverbial chink in the armour. This wasn’t your average fighter going through the motions for an interview. This was a straight up man who believed he would crush the GLORY world champion. This was an athlete of championship calibre mental preparation without doubt in his skills and tools.

“No lack in confidence,” I commended.

“Definitely not!”

Another big grin.

“Any final words of tips to up and comers you might look up to you?” I asked, wrapping up the last question.

“When you train to fight, you have to put your whole entire heart into the game. You have to know in your heart what you want and you have to believe in yourself. Believe that you will be the best. You have to be willing to sacrifice almost everything for what you want. You can never lose sight of the goal. Continue to grind. Embrace the grind and be the best.”

“Well I hope you get to follow through and get your goal. Embrace the grind until January twentieth. Thanks for that.”

We fist-bumped and got up to leave. If my gut feelings were right, I had just interviewed the future GLORY world champion.