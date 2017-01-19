‘UFC Tonight’ on B.J. Penn’s Next Move and Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson Rematch

Los Angeles – On UFC TONIGHT, hosts Kenny Florian and Daniel Cormier interview newly crowned bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. Plus, Karyn Bryant sits down with welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and challenger Stephen Thompson to talk about their title fight rematch at UFC 209.

UFC TONIGHT host Daniel Cormier on Yair Rodriguez’s win over BJ Penn: “Yair is the real deal. He went in with a legend and he did exactly what people expected him to do. He dominated BJ from start to finish. This will propel him up the rankings. At one point he got seven kicks to BJ body and it sucked the life out of him.”

UFC TONIGHT host Kenny Florian on Rodriguez’s victory: “I wasn’t on the Yair bandwagon. But this fight sold me. He beat a legend and he sold me. His speed and ability to be unpredictable was so impressive. BJ didn’t know where the strikes and kicks were coming from. It shows this sport is evolving. It was hard to watch BJ lose like that.”

Florian on who Rodriguez could fight next: “The winner of Korean Zombie and Dennis Bermudez. Bermudez is an exciting fighter and has a wrestler background, and I’d like to see the striker Yair face a top wrestler. And Korean Zombie is always moving forward and applying pressure, which would be a challenge as well.”

Cormier on what BJ Penn should do next: “It’s time to move on. I understand he’s been a fighter his whole life. He needs to find something to compete in. He should go back to grappling. He’s got that skill and could still be good at it.”

Tyron Woodley on why he was interested in fighting other guys instead of Stephen Thompson for the immediate rematch: “That was the fight in the pocket. It was going to happen regardless if it was immediate or later. For the fans, the media, everyone wants to see a clear cut decision between us. But there are so many tough guys in the division, plus the super fights open it up, there were so many opportunities to fight some good fights.”

Stephen Thompson on if he knew the rematch would happen: “I knew it was going to happen. I was waiting on him to sign it. I had no idea I messed up his video announcing it.”

Woodley on the first fight: “Round three is the only controversial round. I watched it several times and I thought I won it.”

Thompson on which rounds he thought he won: “Second, third and fifth. I thought I won round three.”

Thompson on how he’ll fight Woodley differently: “There are a lot of things I didn’t do during the fight. Working the angles, more kicks. I was a little hesitant. I’m going to go back and make some adjustments.”

Woodley on rematching Thompson: “I will make some adjustments. He was hesitant in the last fight because he got cracked with the right hand and I’m going to give him a few more those to think about.”

Cody Garbrandt on being a coach for THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: “I’m excited and honored to come in here and see how I am as a coach and change these guys’ lives.”

Garbrandt on what will be different with this season: “The storylines and the excitement between me and TJ. These guys have been here before and are battling back. The fighters want to prove they belong back on the big show.”

Garbrandt on fighting former teammate TJ Dillashaw instead of a rematch with Dominick Cruz: “I have respect for Dominick, but I whooped on you, I clowned you. There’s a new hit list. TJ is next, then Jose Aldo and then Conor McGregor. I know what it’s going to be like with TJ because we’ve trained together.”

Garbrandt on if he’s worried about Dillashaw: “The way he fights is the same way he spars in training. He’s going to go out there and try kill you. I was whopping on him when he was there. It’ll be great to set tell the truth and tell the story of how it really went down in training.”



Cormier’s Fighters to Watch: “Julianna Pena, Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Yair Rodriguez and Misha Cirkunov. He’s one guy at 205 who will be waiting for a championship fight. Of the young guys, this is the guy who will move up in the rankings.”

Florian’s Fighters to Watch: “Jose Aldo – I want to see him at 155. Cody Garbrandt, Ryan Hall, Jon Jones, and Conor McGregor. Who’s not talking about Conor? I want to see who he’s going to take on next.”

