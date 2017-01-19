Jan. 19 The MMA Report feat. Michael Bisping, Brennan Ward, Dave Meltzer

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE JAN. 19TH EDITION OF THE MMA REPORT

Featuring:

2:08 – John Pollock runs through the news of the week with Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson added to UFC 209, Michael Bisping’s health, Tim Kennedy retires, Stipe Miocic and Tyron Woodley voice their displeasure, Johny Hendricks moving to middleweight and set to fight in Halifax and more.

21:24 – Dave Meltzer of MMA Fighting and Editor of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter chats about this past Sunday’s UFC number on FS 1, the future of BJ Penn, the legacy of Tito Ortiz and his importance to the UFC, the feud with Ken Shamrock and the interest level of Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen heading into Bellator 170.

40:12 – Bellator welterweight Brennan Ward chats with Pollock and Fight Network’s Cody Saftic about his fight with Paul Daley, recent win over Saad Awad, the Bellator welterweight division, his wrestling and utilizing it against Daley, possible kickboxing fight in the future and more.

49:14 – UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping returns to promote “XXX: Return of Xander Cage” and his role as “Hawk”, the news he recently discovered that will require surgery, whether the Tyron Woodley fight was ever seriously discussed, his future in acting and Chael Sonnen leaving the UFC and joining Bellator.

—

Subscribe to The MMA Report with John Pollock on iTunes



Follow @iamjohnpollock