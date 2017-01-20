Legacy Fighting Alliance 2 Weigh-in Results – Watch LIVE Internationally on Fight Network

Los Angeles – Jan. 19, 2017 – Here are the official weigh-in results for Legacy Fighting Alliance’s second event, which will be broadcast live tomorrow night on AXS TV FIGHTS at its new time slot, 9pE/6pP. Headlining the seven-fight televised main card is a bantamweight fight between Lazar Stojadinovic (11-5) and Mike Richman (18-6), who both made weight today.

LFA 2 airs LIVE globally in over 30 countries on Fight Network.

In the co-main event, bantamweight Chico Camus (16-7) takes on Darrick Minner (17-5), whose stunning first-round submission at RFA 30 was featured in AXS TV’s “Fight of the Week:” http://bit.ly/FOTW_Minner

AXS TV FIGHTS commentators UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schiavello will call the action joined by cageside reporter Ron Kruck from the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Highlights from the night will be available on YouTube following the conclusion of the event.

The complete weigh-in results for AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 2 are listed below, with each fighter’s record and official weight (in pounds) in parenthesis. Highlights from today’s weigh in are available to embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/LFA2_WeighIn

Televised Main Card:

Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Lazar Stojadinovic (11-5, 145.6) vs. Mike Richman (18-6, 145.2)

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Darrick Minner (17-5, 136.2) vs. Chico Camus (16-7, 134.8)

Welterweight Fight – Damion Hill (12-5, 168.4) vs. Ben Neumann (11-4, 170.6)

Lightweight Fight – Matthew Marsh (4-1, 155.2) vs. Bobby Lee (5-0, 155.6)

Lightweight Fight – Billy Christianson (12-6, 158.2) vs. Brandon Jenkins (9-4, 155.8)

Bantamweight Fight – Lloyd McKinney (9-4, 135) vs. Mitch White (2-1, 135.8)

Strawweight Fight – Gabby Romero (0-1, 121.2) vs. Linsey Williams (0-0, 116)

Professional Undercard:

Lightweight Fight – Chris Mickle (33-21-2, 152.4) vs. Ben Locken (6-4, 155)