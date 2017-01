GLORY 37 Los Angeles Results: Jason Wilnis Retains MW Title, Robin van Roosmalen Stops Matt Embree

Below are the full results from GLORY 37 Los Angeles and SuperFight Series from The Novo by Microsoft in Los Angeles, California which aired LIVE in Canada on Fight Network.

GLORY 37 Los Angeles (Fight Network/ESPN3, 1 a.m. ET):

-Jason Wilnis def. Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47); Wilnis retains GLORY middleweight title

-Yoann Kongolo def. Karim Benmansour via KO at 2:57, Round 3; Kongolo wins welterweight contender tournament

-Guto Inocente def. D’Angelo Marshall via unanimous decision (extra round)

-Karim Benmansour def. Alan Scheinson via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29); Benmansour advances to welterweight contender tournament final

-Yoann Kongolo def. Konstantin Khuzin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27); Kongolo advances to welterweight contender tournament final

GLORY 37 SuperFight Series (Fight Network/UFC Fight Pass, 10:30 p.m. ET):

-Robin van Roosmalen def. Matt Embree via TKO at 2:00, Round 4

Van Roosmalen missed weight for bout; featherweight title remains vacant

-Jhonata Diniz def. Tomas Mozny via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-27, 29-27)

-Warren Thompson def. Mike Lemaire via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

-Zoila Frausto def. Daniela Graf via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

-Giga Chikadze def. Victor Pinto via KO at 2:03, Round 1