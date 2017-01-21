Video Highlights & Results – LFA 2: Lazar Stojadinovic Takes Unanimous Decision Over Mike Richman

LFA 2 took place Jan. 20 2017 from Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minn. featuring Lazar Stojadinovic winning his eighth straight fight after taking a unanimous decision over Mike Richman.

Other highlights from tonight’s card include:

In the co-main event, Chico Camus took an unanimous decision over Darrick Minner.

Ben Neumann taps Damion Hill with a third round rear-naked choke.

Bobby Lee drops Matthew March and submits him with a kimura.

Here are the official results from LFA 2

Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Lazar Stojadinovic def. Mike Richman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Chico Camus def. Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26)

Welterweight Fight – Ben Neumann def. Damion Hill via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:40, Round 1

Lightweight Fight – Brandon Jenkins def. Billy Christianson via TKO (knees and punches) at 1:41, Round 2

Bantamweight Fight – Mitch White def. Lloyd McKinney via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:24, Round 1

Strawweight Fight – Gabby Romero def. Linsey Williams via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:15, Round 1