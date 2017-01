Bellator 170 Results: Tito Ortiz Submits Chael Sonnen in Retirement Bout

Below are the results from Bellator 170 from The Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Main Card (Spike, 9 p.m. ET):

-Tito Ortiz def. Chael Sonnen via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:03, Round 1

Ortiz retires following his win over Sonnen

-Paul Daley def. Brennan Ward via KO (flying knee) at 2:27, Round 1

-Hisaki Kato def. Ralek Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

-Emmanuel Sanchez def. Georgi Karakhanyan via majority decision (28-28, 28-27 28-27)

-Derek Campos def. Derek Anderson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card (Bellator.com/FightNetwork.com):

-Guilherme Vasconcelos def. John Mercurio via KO (punches) at 0:41, Round 2

-Kevin Casey vs. Keith berry declared majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

-Alex Soto def. DeMarcus Brown via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

-Chinzo Machida def. Jamar Ocampo via KO (punch) at 3:48, Round 3

-Jalin Turner def. Gabriel Green via KO (punches) at 0:36, Round 1

-Jack May def. Dave Cryer via TKO (punches) at 0:41, Round 1

-Daniel Rodriguez def. Christian Gonzalez via TKO (punches) at 3:55, Round 2

-Jacob Rosales def. Ian Butler via TKO (punches) at 2:45, Round 2

-Mike Segura def. Tommy Aaron via TKO (punches) at 1:02, Round 1

-James Barnes def. Rob Gooch via submission (inverted triangle choke) at 4:36, Round 1

-Curtin Millender def. Johnny Cisneros via TKO (strikes) at 3:48, Round 2

-Colleen Schneider def. Chrissie Daniels via submission (anaconda choke) at 1:30, Round 1

-Henry Corrales def. Cody Bollinger via KO (punch) at 4:28, Round 3