UFC Fight Night Denver: Road to the Octagon – Full Show

No. 1-ranked women’s bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko looks to continue her ascent by knocking off Ultimate Fighter winner and No. 2 ranked Julianna Pena in the main event of UFC Fight Night Denver. In the co-main event at Fight Night Denver, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is seeking a fifth straight victory in a showdown with Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal, whose street-tough swagger has earned him 31 career victories. Also, Heavyweights collide as former champ Andrei Arlovski faces the division’s fastest rising prospect Francis Ngannou, who has finished his opponent in each of his 9 victories.