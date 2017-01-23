Tureano Johnson, Sadam Ali Added to Separate Bouts at HBO Boxing After Dark on Jan. 28

LOS ANGELES (January 23, 2017) – As the boxing world prepares to witness the epic WBC Super Featherweight clash between Mexican warriors Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas (23-0-2, 17 KOs) and Miguel “El Alacran” Berchelt (30-1, 27 KOs), Golden Boy Promotions has announced a stacked undercard of fan favorite all-stars coming back in to action on Saturday, January 28 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and live streamed by Ring TV.

“This undercard has the makings of everything the SoCal boxing fans are looking for in an exciting fight-from a world title on the line to some of the desert’s fan favorites,” said Golden Boy Promotions CEO and Chairman Oscar De La Hoya. “We also have some intense Mexico vs. California matchups, which I am confident will give the fans a night of knockouts.”

Topping the non-televised portion of the card that will be live streamed and making his first return to the ring since defeating Eamonn O’Kane on the undercard of Golovkin vs. Lemieux at Madison Square Garden in 2015, #1 IBF middleweight Tureano Johnson (19-1, 13 KOs) of Nassau, Bahamas will meet Tijuana, Mexico’s Antonio “La Joya” Gutierrez (21-2-1, 9 KOs) in the ring for a 10-round bout.

Fighting for the first time in 2017 since a unanimous decision victory on the undercard of Canelo vs. Smith at AT&T Stadium, the pride of Brooklyn, NY, welterweight contender Sadam “World Kid” Ali (23-1, 13 KOs) is putting the gloves back on to face tough Tijuana, Mexico’s Jorge “Pantera” Silva (21-12-2, 17 KOs) for a 10 round welterweight clash.

Indio, CA crowd pleaser Luis Coria (2-0, 2 KOs) will fight under the Golden Boy banner for the third time in a four round featherweight bout against Chihuahua, Mexican fighterGerardo Molina (1-3, 1 KO).

In the biggest fight of his career thus far, Washington, D.C. slugger Lamont Roach, Jr.(12-0, 4 KOs) will put everything on the line as he fights in a scheduled eight round bout for the vacant WBC Youth Super Featherweight title against seasoned fighter Alex Valdez(26-8-2, 20 KOs) of Obregon, Mexico.

Hailing from Dallas, rising prospect and highly decorated amateur all-star Vergil Ortiz, Jr.(3-0, 3 KOs) is looking to make a huge entrance into 2017 by fighting Mexico City’s Israel Villela (5-3, 2 KOs) for a four round super lightweight fight.

In the swing bout of the night, Tijuana brawler Vicente “Suavecito” Portillo (5-0, 3 KOs) will make his U.S. debut when he takes on Los Angeles local Mike Melikyan (1-1) for a four round lightweight fight.

Opening up the night and live stream, Palmdale, CA’s Cesar Diaz (3-0, 3 KOs) is sure to start the evening with a bang when he takes on Joel Cano (1-4) of Sonora, Mexico in a super bantamweight bout scheduled for 4 rounds.

Vargas vs. Berchelt, a 12-round fight for the WBC Super Featherweight World Championship, is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Zanfer Promotions. Miura vs. Roman is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions and Promociones del Pueblo. The event is sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD and Casa Mexico Tequila. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 3:00 p.m. PT and will take place on Saturday, January 28 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. The RingTV live stream begins at 3:00 p.m. PT and the HBO Boxing After Dark® telecast begins at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.