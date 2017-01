Hard Knocks 53 – Watch LIVE Fri., Jan. 27 at 11 p.m. ET on Fight Network

Don’t miss Hard Knocks Fighting Championship 53 LIVE this Friday, January 27 at 11 p.m. ET featuring Noah Ali vs. Corey Gower from the Martin MacPhail Centre in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Watch all the action on on Fight Network!

Hard Knocks Fighting Championship 53 (Fight Network, 11 p.m. ET):

-Corey Gower vs. Noah Ali

-Dustin Joynson vs. Christiano Catala

-Justin Basra vs. Thomas Godin

-Dan Spohn vs. Flavio Magon

-Kris Lee vs. Bruno Cesar

-Matt Heim vs. Jeremy Perdue

-Maxime Poulin vs. Nick Burnham

Amateur Bouts

-Mac Laursen vs. Josh Mackenzie

-John Nguyen vs. Lucas Neufeld

-Randy Chung vs. Jarren Hunt