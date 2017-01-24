Former WWE Senior Marketer James Byrne Joins Alliance MMA as CMO

NEW YORK, NY – January 24, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a mixed martial arts (MMA) organization that promotes live professional MMA events in numerous major markets across the country, announced today that James Byrne, a veteran of arena sports marketing, has been hired as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Prior to joining Alliance, Byrne served as an executive consultant to The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for over a decade and, before that, was a senior marketer at the WWE (NYSE: WWE) during the “Attitude Era” that launched stars such as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, and made them into household names. He also led the marketing effort for Carsey-Werner, the television production firm based in Los Angeles behind such hit shows as “Cosby,” “Roseanne,” “That 70s Show” and “3rd Rock from the Sun.” Most recently, Byrne’s Manhattan-based boutique marketing firm worked with companies such as Saatchi & Saatchi EMEA, Glory Sports International and Sony Pictures Classics.

“James has a long string of successes behind him that make him a real find in the international arena sports business, and we are extremely pleased to have him on board,” said Paul Danner, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance MMA. “His unique experience and skill set, specific to our industry, bode well for reaching our long as well as short-term branding and sponsorship objectives.”

“Alliance MMA is reminiscent of the early days of the sport when we had this amazing mix of high-octane content, ‘anything-goes’ creativity and boundless energy to get it all done in a day,” said Byrne. “Making Alliance MMA the engine room for developing talent is our collective mandate,” added Byrne, “and I couldn’t be more excited to roll up my sleeves and work with Rob Haydak, its President, alongside his team, to take it all to the next level.”