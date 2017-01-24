Pro Wrestler Yoshiko Makes MMA Debut at ROAD FC 036 on Feb. 11

January 24, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces that notorious Japanese female professional wrestler Yoshiko will make her MMA debut at Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 on February 11, 2017 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

Hirano Yoshiko, best known by her stage name as simply Yoshiko, is a young professional wrestler from Katsushika, Japan. She started her career at only 17 years of age and instantly portrayed herself as a “delinquent youth”. In her five years with promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom, Yoshiko was awarded as a rookie and for her outstanding performances, as well as winning numerous Championships.

All of her success as a rookie beating the veterans – even while being the villainous heel – came to an abrupt end in 2015 when Yoshiko faced former teammate Act Yasukawa. Yoshiko went off-script, bear-knuckle punching and kicking Act for so long that the corner had to force the stoppage. Act ended up in surgery for fractured cheek, nasal and orbital bones; her pro wrestling career was finished. The match became infamous as “The Ghastly Match”.

Yoshiko was banned, apologized publicly, retired from pro wrestling, but then returned in 2016. Now, at 23 years old, she will focus her innate aggression under the rules of MMA in the ROAD FC cage. Yoshiko will don 4-ounce gloves this time, and the diminutive woman who packs on 80kgs will participate in a bout at Openweight. Her opponent will be announced shortly.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 036

Five matches have been announced for the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”. Legendary MMA veteran Melvin Guillard will face Korean hot prospect Kim Seung-Yeon. Former ROAD FC title challenger and Shooto Champ Sasaki Shinji will face UFC and TUF China veteran Albert Cheng. First generation Korean Mixed Martial Artist Kim Chang-Hyun takes on once King of Pancrase Andy Main. Russian standout Shamil Zavurov will meet surging Korean Kim Won-Gi. Impact FC Champ and UFC vet Leo Kuntz will take on Taekwondo master Hong Young-Ki in a technique-driven match with Taekwondo in action.

As previously announced, former ROAD FC Champion Riki Fukuda versus Kim Nae-Chul will be a battle of two powerful middleweights who are working for the right to challenge ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan. Plus, two bantamweights drop to flyweight as Moon Jea-Hoon meets Nakahara Taiyo to determine the new powerhouse in the division.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

Middleweight Match

Riki Fukuda vs Kim Nae-Chul

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Melvin Guillard vs Kim Seung-Yeon

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Sasaki Shinji vs Albert Cheng

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Kim Chang-Hyun vs Andy Main

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Shamil Zavurov versus Kim Won-Gi

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Leo Kuntz versus Hong Young-Ki

Flyweight Match

Nakahara Taiyo vs Moon Jea-Hoon

Women’s Openweight Match

Hirano Yoshiko vs TBA