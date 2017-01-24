Rodrigo Caporal vs. Dae Sung Park Set For Lightweight Tourney Bout at ROAD FC 036

January 24, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship announces the next match for the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”: Rodrigo Caporal versus Park Dae-Sung. It will take place at Xiaomi ROAD FC 036 on February 11, 2017 at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu maestro Rodrigo Caporal (13-6, Espada MMA, Brazil) is an avid BJJ competitor alongside his MMA career. The RUFF Champion has Worlds gold medals to his credit, as well as being one of the most outstanding competitors based in Asia. Caporal competed in his first ROAD FC for the China Trials for the $1 Million Tournament. He lost by penalty for missed weight, but his dominant performance awarded him another shot. Caporal will be hungry for the chance to fight in front of his huge Korean student-base.

Park Dae-Seong (4-1-0-1, MOB, Korea) fits his “Crazy Dog” moniker very well. He developed through the ROAD FC amateur Into League. Park’s first professional opponents were much more experienced, but once he caught his timing, he went on an impressive 4-fight win streak, including his recent split decision over fellow superrookie Kim Kyung-Pyo in a fight of the year contender. Park has methodically put in the work to become a well-rounded and dangerous fighter with a huge gas tank.

Caporal versus Kim is wizened veteran versus super rookie – both with a local fan bas in house to support them – is going to be a hot battle.

Xiaomi ROAD FC 036

Five matches have been announced for the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament “Road to A-Sol”. Legendary MMA veteran Melvin Guillard will face Korean hot prospect Kim Seung-Yeon. Former ROAD FC title challenger and Shooto Champ Sasaki Shinji will face UFC and TUF China veteran Albert Cheng. First generation Korean Mixed Martial Artist Kim Chang-Hyun takes on once King of Pancrase Andy Main. Russian standout Shamil Zavurov will meet surging Korean Kim Won-Gi. Impact FC Champ and UFC vet Leo Kuntz will take on Taekwondo master Hong Young-Ki in a technique-driven match with Taekwondo in action.

As previously announced, former ROAD FC Champion Riki Fukuda versus Kim Nae-Chul will be a battle of two powerful middleweights who are working for the right to challenge ROAD FC Middleweight Champion Cha Jung-Hwan. Plus, two bantamweights drop to flyweight as Moon Jea-Hoon meets Nakahara Taiyo to determine the new powerhouse in the division. Infamous Japanese female pro wrestler Yoshiko will make her MMA debut.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Event: Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 036

Date: Saturday, 11 February, 2017

Place: Jangchung Gymnasium, Seoul, South Korea

Live in Korea on MBC Sports+

Live in China on CCTV

Live in Japan on Abema

Live internationally on Epicentre.tv

Middleweight Match

Riki Fukuda vs Kim Nae-Chul

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Melvin Guillard vs Kim Seung-Yeon

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Sasaki Shinji vs Albert Cheng

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Kim Chang-Hyun vs Andy Main

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Shamil Zavurov versus Kim Won-Gi

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Leo Kuntz versus Hong Young-Ki

International Trials for Lightweight Tournament Match

Rodrigo Caporal vs Park Dae-Seong

Flyweight Match

Nakahara Taiyo vs Moon Jea-Hoon

Women’s Openweight Match

Hirano Yoshiko vs TBA