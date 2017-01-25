Is Big Money McGregor vs. Mayweather Fight About to Become Reality?

Of all the things that separate UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor from his peers, his ability to make headlines on any day of the year, regardless of the sport’s schedule, ranks near the top of the list.

These days, it’s normal to hear McGregor’s name attached to everything from socks to super-fights, and few athletes on the planet have a wider variety of unrelated business interests. But a rumored boxing match between McGregor and retired legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been feeding the dream of an actual fight for more than a year now, and while recent developments are an obvious sign that both sides remain interested, fight fans of every stripe continue to doubt that the fight will actually happen.

During last week’s appearance on FOX Sports’ “The Herd,” UFC president Dana White added a little legitimacy to the ongoing “negotiations” between the two fighters by offering to pay both McGregor and Mayweather $25 million and a share of the pay-per-view earnings to step into the ring.

“I’ll tell you what Floyd, here’s a real offer,” said White. “I’m the only guy that can actually make the offer and I’m actually making a real offer. We’ll pay you $25 million, we’ll pay Conor $25 million and then we’ll talk about pay-per-view at a certain number. There’s a real offer.”

Although Mayweather recently offered the Irishman $15 million plus a percentage of the pay-per-view for the bout, the flamboyant former fighter has made it clear that he himself isn’t about to dust his gloves off for less than a guaranteed $100 million—a number that McGregor has also mentioned.

From the moment that McGregor first expressed interest in facing Mayweather while sarcastically answering a semi-serious question during an appearance on “The Conan O’Brien Show” in July 2015, skepticism has been the standard reaction when hearing rumours related to the fight. However, recent news of the outspoken Irishman’s decision to obtain a California state boxing license nudged the needle towards possible in December–even though the fight would obviously take place in Las Vegas.

But while appearing on a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, even Mayweather sounded like someone who’s grown tired of the talk.

“You guys keep hearing all these different rumours about different fighters want to face Floyd Mayweather,” said the undefeated former champion. “Everybody keeps talking about Conor McGregor. He’s blowing smoke up everybody’s a–. Dana White, the UFC—let’s make it happen. Bring him over to the boxing world, and I’ll show him what it’s like.”

Although the ego necessary to sustain long-term success in combat sports continues to drive both fighters towards an actual fight, the fight itself would create some other issues.

After knocking Eddie Alvarez back to Beantown at December’s UFC 205 to claim the UFC’s lightweight crown, McGregor made it clear that he was going to take some time off for the birth of his first child which is expected in May. But if “Mystic Mac” agrees to face Mayweather, preparation for that fight will become paramount, potentially pushing his Octagon return to the end of the year, or even early 2018.

Regardless of McGregor’s undeniable abilities in the cage, there’s also a chance that he could get hurt when he squares-off with one of the greatest boxers of all time in the same way that the owner of boxing’s biggest bank account could, and probably would, get hurt if he stepped into the Octagon with the Irishman. Because he’s retired, an injury to Mayweather wouldn’t mean much unless it stopped the fight, while for obvious reasons, an injured McGregor would negatively impact the UFC’s lightweight division. And unfortunately, something as simple as a cut could keep McGregor out of the Octagon for months.

Since the UFC was sold to a group of investors led by WME-IMG for an unbelievable $4 billion last summer, McGregor has also said that he deserves an equity stake in the promotion. But the pie can only be cut so many times, and rewarding McGregor’s unparalleled success with his very own piece of that pie sets an impossible precedent.

If the UFC can’t give McGregor what he most desires, allowing him to fight Mayweather when he’s ready to return following the birth of his first child, rather than forcing him to defend his lightweight title, wouldn’t be a bad idea. It probably won’t stop him from demanding a piece of that lucrative pie in the future, but in the meantime, it would keep him happy.

As a result of McGregor’s extended absence, the UFC has chosen to create an interim lightweight belt to be worn by the winner of UFC 209’s 155-pound war between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson on March 4.

But considering that the lightweight division is currently loaded with legitimate contenders worthy of a crack at their king, the creation of that temporary 155-pound title may finally prove that Mayweather-McGregor is about to become much more than just a headline-grabbing fantasy.